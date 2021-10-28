Yu-Gi-Oh Rush Duel Sprinting Into eShop 7 December

It doesn't matter if you win, lose, or DRAW A MONSTER CARD!!

It looks as though the latest entry in the Yu-Gi-Oh series will be coming west after all.

Konami's European branch have confirmed a release for Yu-Gi-Oh Duel Rush: Dawn of the Battle Royale in the region on 7 December. The "high speed" version of the popular children's card game released in Japan this past August.

The original Japanese release of the game included special cards with Amiibo functionality; the western release appears to be digital-only, so the fate of the cards is unknown.