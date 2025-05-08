Switch Online N64 App Adding New Features, CRT Filtering Option

One of which is well overdue.

Nintendo has released more details on Switch 2-powered updates to the N64 app.

A video posted on Nintendo Today May 26 showed a comparison chart for three features being added to the N64 and Mature N64 applications on June 5. Both the Switch and Switch 2 will receive an option to remap controller buttons at emulator level, while the Switch 2 versions of the app will also get the rewind function and a CRT filter option.

Nintendo posted a YouTube video shortly after this story went live detailing the changes: