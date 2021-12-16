Nintendo Downloads - December 16, 2021

And down the stretch we come with a shovel.

For Shovelry, cries the puzzle-game playing part of my heart, as Shovel Knight: Pocket Dungeon sews up the "last major release of the year" slot barring any late shadowdrop shenanigans. Neal has already pulled rank to get the code, so check a look at his review. There's also a historic game this week, as Westone's Clockwork Aquario finally comes out in North America - a game that began development in 1991, or to put it in perspective, two years before my current roommate was born.

Other titles of note this week: The "over US retail" alarm goes off for Hashihime of the Old Book Town (preorder discount and demo available), which is a rare example of a romance game with nothing but male characters (ie: a BL game) and a couple of indie show reps in Omno and One Hand Clapping. And before you freak out about a piece of infamous Wii U kusoge coming back, this version of The Letter does not appear to be an asset flip and claims a script of 200,000+ words for a visual novel. (Whether that should be seen as a threat...) Finally for North America, we actually have a Wii U release. No, I don't know why either.

Japan gets a bunch of novels and the Deathsmiles series of scrolling shooters.

North America

Switch eShop

Hashihime of the Old Book Town append (US$61.64/C$78.40)

My Universe - Doctors & Nurses ($29.99/$39.99: Monday)

Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon ($19.99/$25.99: Monday)

Clockwork Aquario ($19.99/$24.99: Tuesday)

The Letter: A Horror Visual Novel ($19.99/$25.99: Wednesday)

Omno ($15.99/$19.99)

One Hand Clapping ($14.99/$20.99: Tuesday)

Dinosaur Jigsaw Puzzles - Dino Puzzle Game for Kids & Toddlers ($14.99/$19.94)

Aspire: Ina's Tale ($12.99/$17.28: Friday)

Asteroids Recharged ($9.99/$13.29: Tuesday)

Murder Diaries 3 - Santa's Trail of Blood ($9.99/$14.99)

Sakura Santa ($9.99/$13.99)

Him and Her 3 ($9.99: Friday)

Love Pop! ($8.99/$11.96)

The Enigma Machine ($7.99/$10.63)

Moonbound ($4.99/$6.19)

Forgotten Hill Disillusion ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

Wii U eShop

RTO 3 ($9.99/$11.99)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: Nintendo's "Award Winners" sale runs through the end of the day Wednesday and includes sales on the expansion packs for Splatoon 2 and Breath of the Wild. Also listed with the sale, but on through the 20th, is 70% off Mortal Kombat 11's Ultimate (all DLC included) edition. PSPrices, DekuDeals, @eShopNotifier

Europe

Switch eShop

Hashihime of the Old Book Town append (€53.12/£45.89: Wednesdsy)

Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon (€19.99/£17.99: Monday)

The Letter: A Horror Visual Novel (€19.99/£17.99: Wednesday)

One Hand Clapping (€14.99/£12.49: Tuesday)

Dinosaur Jigsaw Puzzles - Dino Puzzle Game for Kids & Toddlers (€14.99/£13.49)

Omno (€14.99/£12.99)

Aspire: Ina's Tale (€12.99/£11.69: Friday)

Murder Diaries 3 - Santa's Trail of Blood (€9.99/£9.99)

Sakura Santa (€9.99/£9.99: Wednesday)

Crazy Zen Coedeword (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)

Him and Her 3 (€8.99: Friday/£)

Love Pop! (€8.99/£8.09)

The Enigma Machine (€7.99/£10.63)

Forgotten Hill Disillusion (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)

Japan

Hashihime of the Old Book Town append (¥7590)

Pui Pui Molcar: Let's Molcar Party (¥6248)

Deathsmiles I / II (¥4950)

Kunio-Kun: Three Kingdoms (¥3740)

Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth (¥2480)

Aikagi II (¥2200)

Atri -My Dear Moments- (¥2200)

Egglia Rebirth (¥2200)

Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon (¥1980: Monday)

One Hand Clapping (¥1980: Tuesday)

Critadel (¥1980)

Dinosaur Jigsaw Puzzles - Dino Puzzle Game for Kids & Toddlers (¥1924)

Adabana Old Tales: Kabana Itan (¥1870)

Sakura Santa (¥1000)

Captain Backwater (¥999)

Murder Diaries 3 - Santa's Trail of Blood (¥999)

Jigsaw Masterpieces (¥880)

Vtuber Maid Ramie (¥880)

Scrap Garden (¥794)

Area Maze (¥500)

Cartoon Tower Defense (¥499)