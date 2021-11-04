Nintendo Downloads - November 4, 2021

There's a lot to unpack this week.

The next couple of weeks will be crazy, but this week is more of an odd duck. Up front, the most expensive game (in North America) is Cupid Parasite, which we would have had a review for by the end of the week... but we've been alerted to a major patch coming for the visual novel that fixes text on a couple of routes. So we're going to hold off until that patch is out so we can give it a fair shake. Other big games this week are the annual Just Dance release that isn't coming to Wii, or a FPS based on the Maxx Brooks book World War Z (the rare example of a dead-tree book I've read that gets a game adaptation).

In the download space, I'll be keeping an eye on Humble Games's Unpacking, as well as Where Cards Fall (aka That Game From The Blaseball Writers) and the living hug button of A Boy And His Blob. Other titles of note from indie shows are Tunche (Indie World), The Legend of Tianding, and Demon Turf (from Slime-San developers Fabraz and published by the new Playtonic Friends label). We also had a review from Ted for Stilstand which considering the cost is probably worth blowing some Gold coins on.

In Japan there's a few exclusive releases and the arrival of the Danganronpa series (all four games) - and I have to say, the key art for Byakuya isn't supposed to have him with a 24.

North America

Cupid Parasite (US$49.99/C$66.49: Tuesday)

Just Dance 2022 ($49.99/$59.99)

World War Z ($39.99/$53.19: Tuesday)

Fast & Furious: Spy Racers Rise of SH1FT3R ($39.99/$50.39: Friday)

Switch eShop

Encodya ($29.99/$39.89: Friday)

Demon Turf ($24.99/$31.99)

Unpacking ($19.99/$26.59: Tuesday)

The Suicide of Rachel Foster ($19.99/$24.99: Sunday)

The Legend of Tianding ($19.99/$25.99: Monday)

Tunche ($19.99/$26.59: Tuesday)

Bloody Rally Show ($19.99/$26.59)

Where Cards Fall ($19.99/$26.59)

Skeletal Avenger ($16.99/$22.9)

Ektase ($14.99/$19.94: Monday)

Bloodshore ($14.99/$19.99: Wednesday)

A Boy And His Blob ($14.99/$19.93)

Magic Potion Millionaire ($14.99/$19.94)

Super Sami Roll ($14.99/$18.99)

Pixel Heroes: Mega Byte & Magic ($14.99/$19.94: Friday)

Emergency Driver Simulator ($13.99/$18.61: Friday)

One Last Memory ($9.99/$14.99)

Captain Backwater ($9.99/$13.29)

Lone McLogan: A Western Adventure ($9.99/$12.99)

Circa Infinity ($9.99/$13.29: Friday)

The Gardener and the Wild Vines ($9.99/$13.29: Friday)

.dog ($9.99/$13.29: Saturday)

The Prince of Landis ($7.99/$10.99: Friday)

QB Planets ($6.99/$9.30: Monday)

Pretty Girls Panic! Plus ($5.99/$7.99)

Air Stunt Racing ($5.99/$7.99: Friday)

Galaxy Shooter ($4.99/$6.64: Tuesday)

Destructivator SE ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

Om Nom Run ($4.99/$6.20: Friday)

Stilstand ($2.99/$3.99: Friday)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: NIS America titles are on sale until November 8. PSPrices, DekuDeals, @eShopNotifier

Europe

Switch Retail

Just Dance 2022 (€59.99/£49.99)

Cupid Parasite (€49.99/£44.99)

World War Z (€39.99/£35.99: Tuesday)

Fast & Furious: Spy Racers Rise of SH1FT3R (€39.99/£34.99: Friday)

The Smurfs - Mission Vileaf (€39.99/£34.99: Friday)

Switch eShop

Encodya (€29.99/£26.99: Friday)

Demon Turf (€21.99/£19.99)

The Legend of Tianding (€19.99/£17.99: Tuesday)

Tunche (€19.99/£17.99: Tuesday)

Unpacking (€19.99/£17.99: Tuesday)

Bloody Rally Show (€19.99/£17.99)

The Suicide of Rachel Foster (€19.99/£16.99: Sunday)

Where Cards Fall (€17.25/£15.49)

Skeletal Avenger (€16.99/£15.29: Wednesday)

Ektase (€14.99/£13.49: Monday)

A Boy And His Blob (€14.99/£13.49)

Bloodshore (€14.99/£12.99: Wednesday)

Pixel Heroes: Mega Byte & Magic (€14.99/£11.99: Friday)

Emergency Driver Simulator (€13.99/£12.59: Friday)

Super Sami Roll (€12.49/£11.00: Wednesday)

Magic Potion Millionaire (€11.99/£10.79)

Lone McLogan: A Western Adventure (€9.99/£9.99)

One Last Memory (€9.99/£9.99)

Circa Infinity (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)

.dog (€9.99/£8.99: Saturday)

The Gardener and the Wild Vines (€8.19/£7.39: Friday)

The Prince of Landis (€7.99/£7.99: Friday)

New York Mysteries: The Lantern of Souls (€6.99/£6.29: Sunday)

Destructivator SE (€6/£4.99: Friday)

Pretty Girls Panic! Plus (€5.99/£5.49)

QB Planets (€4.99/£4.49: Monday)

Galaxy Shooter (€4.99/£4.49: Tuesday)

Om Nom Run (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Stilstand (€2.99/£2.69: Friday)

Japan

Model Debut 2: Nicola (¥6908)

Just Dance 2022 (¥6380)

Oshiritantei Pupupu Mirai no Meiten Teitojo (¥6380)

Tunche (¥2390)

Where Cards Fall (¥2300)

Fish Witch Halloween (¥2260)

Danganronpa S: Ultimate Summer Camp (¥2200)

The Legend of Tianding (¥2190: Tuesday)

Unpacking (¥2090: Tuesday)

Encodya (¥1998)

Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc (¥1960)

Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair (¥1960)

Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony (¥1960)

A Boy And His Blob (¥1750: Friday)

One Last Memory (¥1499)

Magic Potion Millionaire (¥1480)

Circa Infinity (¥1199)

The Gardener and the Wild Vines (¥1010)

Escape From The Light And The Mirror (¥980)

Pets No More (¥770)

Air Stunt Racing (¥699)

Pretty Girls Panic! Plus (¥600)

Stilstand (¥390)