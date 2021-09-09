A Boy And His Blob 2009 Coming To Switch Soon

Yes, the hug button is back.

A much-loved remake from the Wii era is itself getting re-released on Switch.

The WayForward-developed A Boy and His Blob, which originally launched on Wii in 2009, was confirmed for a Switch release this fall. It will be published by the retro specialist publisher Ziggurat Interactive, who recently published WayForward's BloodRayne games on Switch as well.

Based on a 1989 NES game headed by former Atari programmer David Crane, A Boy and His Blob features a young boy who can throw different flavors of jellybeans at his pet blob to make it transform. The Wii remake added, among other enhancements, a button that allows the boy to hug the blob on command.