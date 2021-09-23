Future Animal Crossing: New Horizons Content Detailed In Latest Animal Crossing Direct.

Brewster's not known for being fashionably late, is he?

The Animal Crossing Direct has revealed content both free and paid for Animal Crossing that will start with the version 2 update November 5. This will be the final major update for the game.

The cafe teased in the Direct will be in the museum, and various residents can be summoned with Amiibo (figures and cards)

Kapp'n can ferry players to different islands with different times and seasons, plus sing sea shanties

Harv's Island will feature Reese and Cyrus as furniture designers, Harriet with new hairstyles, and gyroids.

An exercise program will be added, with optional motion controls (buttons will also be supported)

Ordinances from New Leaf will be introduced

More home design options will be available, and max storage capability will increase to 5000 over several updates

New Nook Mile options include enhanced cooking and a "Pro Decorating License" can be used to hang light fixtures and change the design of a wall in the home

A "pro camera app" will include a tripod mode

KK Slider will have new songs, including "K. K. Polka"

A remote storage facility and "automatic bell machine" will be available for building

Additionally, a paid DLC called "Happy Home Paradise" was announced, in which players will fly to an archipelago and design dream vacation homes for players similarly to the 2015 3DS Happy Home Designer. Each home will be on an island, and the location and even season of the home will be adjustable. Completing the challenges will reward "Poki", which can be traded in for rare decorations, and the techniques used in the Paradise can be carried back to the base island.

Designs can be shared online (with a Nintendo Switch Online subscription), and creators can be followed. Amiibo can be used to design homes for specific characters.

Happy Home Paradise will be US$24.99 and will be available on November 5, and will also be included with the Expansion Pack for Nintendo Switch Online.