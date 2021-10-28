Nintendo Downloads - October 28, 2021

"Hey, what's your favourite scary movie?" "50 turns of Mario Party. Absolutely frightening."

Nintendo's second first party release of this month, and the one that will inevitably be the better seller because there is no God and the cage isn't thirty feet... Mario Party Superstars is out this week. And yes, they DID include some of the original's stick-destroying "rotate the stick" games, so look forward to another round of Joy-Con drift discourse. Other major releases of note this week: Fatal Frame/Project Zero V coming out on Switch means we actually don't have an announced Wii U remake now so hopefully it's Xenoblade X time, Aksys goes to the dungeon crawler with Undernauts, and Direct veteran Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars comes out with creative direction from Yoko Taro. He claims it's not related to Nier or Drakengard, to which I say "Sure, Jan". And speaking of Square Enix, we also get Dave Bautista's Guardians of the Galaxy (you may recall it from the demo at a Square presentation in June that I believe went on until August).

Smaller titles include the remastered horror FPS Dusk, the bizarrely named Happy End (former Indie World game), and the NIS America-published horror title Shadow Corridor. There's also a remake of Atari's Black Widow, and from the Caveat Emptor department there's two more Cotton games coming out. The first three... didn't run well, to put it mildly.

In Japan, there's a few major exclusive franchises with Super Robot Wars 30 and Tokimeki Memorial 4, along with no less than five different yuri romance novels.

North America

Switch Retail

Mario Party Superstars (US$59.99/C$79.99: Friday)

Undernauts: Labyrinth of Yomi ($59.99/$79.79)

Gas Guzzlers Extreme ($49.99/$66.49)

L.O.L Surprise: Movie Night ($39.99/$50.51: Tuesday)

Fatal Frame V: Maiden of Black Water ($39.99/$53.19)

PJ Masks: Heroes of the Night ($39.99/$50.39: Friday)

Switch eShop

Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars ($29.99/$39.99)

Dollhouse ($29.99/$39.99: Friday)

Hermitage: Strange Case Files ($19.99/$26.59: Tuesday)

DUSK ($19.99/$26.59)

King Leo ($19.99/$26.59)

Okinawa Rush ($19.99/$24.99)

The Sokoban ($17.99/$23.93)

Jigsaw Fun: Amazing Animals ($14.99/$19.99)

Shinrai - Broken Beyond Despair ($14.99/$19.99: Friday)

Shadow Corridor ($14.99/$19.94: Tuesday)

VirtuaVerse ($14.99/$17.99)

Cotton 100% ($14.99/$18.99: Friday)

Panorama Cotton ($14.99/$18.99: Friday)

Happy Game ($13.13/$16.13)

Abarenbo Tengu & Zombie Nation ($11.99/$15.95)

Black Widow: Recharged ($9.99/$13.29)

Ghosts and Apples ($9.99/$13.29: Friday)

Holy Cow: Milking Simulator ($9.99/$13.29: Friday)

Cape's Escape Game 4th Room ($9.80/not releasing)

Dragon Hills ($8.00/$10.64)

Brain Meltdown - Into Despair ($7.99/$10.63)

Lucid Cycle ($6.99/$8.99: Wednesday)

Halloween Snowball Bubble ($5.99/$7.97: Friday)

Zombo Buster Rising ($4.99/$6.64: Monday)

Princess.Loot.Pixel.Again ($4.99/$6.64: Wednesday)

Jigsaw Finale ($4.99/$6.64)

Sedomairi ($4.99/not releasing)

Zumba Aqua ($2.99/$3.99)

Hexcreed (free to start)

Switch Streaming

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy ($59.99/$79.99: Tuesday)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: An EA sale until November 1 includes Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville at 70% off. PSPrices, DekuDeals, @eShopNotifier

Europe

Switch Retail

Mario Party Superstars (€59.99/£49.99: Friday)

L.O.L Surprise: Movie Night (€44.99/£39.99: Tuesday)

Gas Guzzlers Extreme (€39.99/£34.99)

PJ Masks: Heroes of the Night (€39.99/£34.99: Friday)

Project Zero V: Maiden of Black Water (€39.99/£32.99)

Switch eShop

Dollhouse (€29.99/£26.99: Friday)

Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars (€29.99/£24.99)

Hermitage: Strange Case Files (€19.99/£17.99: Tuesday)

Okinawa Rush (€19.99/£17.99)

DUSK (€16.66/£14.89)

Shinrai - Broken Beyond Despair (€14.99/£14.99: Friday)

Shadow Corridor (€14.99/£13.49: Tuesday)

Jigsaw Fun: Amazing Animals (€14.99/£12.99)

The Sokoban (€14.99/£13.49)

VirtuaVerse (€14.99/£12.99)

Cotton 100% (€14.99/£12.99: Friday)

Panorama Cotton (€14.99/£12.99: Friday)

Happy Game (€13.13/£11.13)

Composer (€12.97/£11.59: Saturday)

Abarenbo Tengu & Zombie Nation (€11.99/£10.79)

Black Widow: Recharged (€8.99/£7.99)

Holy Cow: Milking Simulator (€8.49/£7.69: Friday)

Dragon Hills (€8.00/£7.19)

Brain Meltdown - Into Despair (€7.29/£6.59)

Lucid Cycle (€6.99/£6.29: Wednesday)

Halloween Snowball Bubble (€5.99/£5.39: Friday)

Zombo Buster Rising (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Jigsaw Finale (€4.99/£4.49)

Princess.Loot.Pixel.Again (€4.2/£3.79: Wednesday)

Zumba Aqua (€2.99/£2.69)

Hexcreed (free to start)

Switch Streaming

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (€59.99/£49.99: Tuesday)

Japan

Super Robot Wars 30 (¥9460)

Tokimeki Memorial Girl's Side 4th Heart (¥8580)

This Is From Mother Star (¥7678)

Snowrunner (¥6800)

Mario Party Superstars (¥6500)

Sakagari Hurricane Portable (¥6270)

Full Kiss (¥5940)

Project Zero V: Maiden of Black Water (¥5280)

Full Kiss S (¥3960)

Ultimate Tiger Heli (¥3960)

Commandos 2 HD Remaster (¥3850)

Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars (¥3520)

Fallen Legion -Ghost of Salvation- (¥3000)

Inexperienced Classmates (¥2970)

Aikagi 3 (¥2200)

The Suicide of Rachel Foster (¥2150)

Okinawa Rush (¥1999)

VirtuaVerse (¥1800)

Fury Unleashed (¥1628)

Jigsaw Fun: Amazing Animals (¥1499)

Happy Game (¥1444)

Abarenbo Tengu & Zombie Nation (¥1200)

Cape's Escape Game 4th Room (¥980)

Brain Meltdown - Into Despair (¥880)

Ancient Stories: Gods of Egypt (¥799)

Lucid Cycle (¥700)

Sedomairi (¥520)

Green Phoenix (¥450)

Let It Roll Slide Puzzle (¥359)

Pix Jungle Adventure (¥359)

Puzzle Box 3 in 1 (¥359)

Hexcreed (free to start)