Kingdom Hearts Sora Announced As Twelfth And Final Super Smash Bros Ultimate DLC Character

It's not an anime swordsman, because the weapon is a keyblade.

The final Smash Bros Ultimate DLC was the most requested fighter of all.

Sora, main character of the Kingdom Hearts franchise, will be the 89th and final fighter in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate when he launches on October 18. During the presentation, it was revealed that Sora was the most requested fighter overall in the 2014-15 "Smash Ballot" that was used to decide DLC fighters .

Sora's costumes will be based primarily on the main trilogy of Kingdom Hearts games as well as the 3DS title Kingdom Hearts: Dream Drop Distance, though one costume will be devoted to the "Timeless River" stages which are tributes to original Disney short Steamboat Willie.

The stage will start floating around the Hollow Bastion, though at low time or stock it will transform into "Dive to the Heart", which shows random Kingdom Hearts character memories.

The Mii costumes coming to the game with the update are hats for Splatoon's Octoling and Judd, as well as the Doom Slayer.

Amiibo for Steve and Alex were announced to be available in spring 2022, with Sephiroth, Pyra, Mythra, and Kazuya to follow (presumably Sora as well, though his was not announced).