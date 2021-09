Who's it gonna be?

Smashterpeices has to wait about two weeks to find out their final game.

During the Direct, it was announced that the final "Mr. Sakurai Presents" for Super Smash Bros Ultimate will air on October 5, at 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT. No hint was given for who the fighter would be.

Nintendo of America later tweeted that the presentation will be 40 minutes long.