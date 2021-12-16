Smashterpieces Podcast Episode 39: Kingdom Hearts

Not very tasty!

One fateful day in the year 1925, somebody drew some sketches of mice around a picture of Walt Disney. Eventually in 1928 that led to the creation of Mickey Mouse in the cartoon short Steamboat Willie (I should note it was not Walt who designed this character but was instead his friend and colleague Ub Iwerks). From there he was like a runaway steamboat into a town of innocent people, except in this case that town was actually the institution of American copyright law and the townspeople were every single piece of media to ever exist on this Earth.

So where am I going with this? Well fast forward to 2002 and suddenly Mickey is sharing the screen with anime, something I’m sure Walt would have just loved to see and definitely would not have hated.

Presented by Anonymous Dinosaur and Nintendo World Report, this is Smashterpieces - a casual walk through the history of the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Roster. On this show, hosts Joe DeVader and Matt Zawodniak are playing one game for every fighter in the newest Super Smash Bros. game, from 1984's Duck Hunt to 2019's Fire Emblem: Three Houses. Each game will be live-streamed by both of us, and then we'll convene to talk about it on the podcast.

Anyways that anime crap is in Smash now, so hey let’s talk about Smashterpiece #39: Kingdom Hearts, the gaming industry’s dumbest and most resilient crossover franchise between the likes of Disney animation and Final Fantasy. What do we think of how this game aged? Is it worth it to fight that giant Ursula? And why is Yoko Shimomura just the best?

Join us next time as we take a little tropical vacation where nothing will go wrong in Smashterpiece #40: Super Mario Sunshine!

You can find previous episodes at Anonymous Dinosaur's website!

Our list of games can be found here!

You can watch Matt and Joe stream these games on the NWR Twitch channel!