Episode 742: Sora and His Attorney Join the Contractually Dictated Non-Violence

He's finally here, everyone. And he brought his lawyer friends with him.

Sora is here, and he brought a million pages of contracts and policies with him!

This week we are joined by self-avowed Kingdom Hearts expert, Syrenne McNulty, to explain Sora to us. We never get to the bottom of his poor fashion sense, and nonsense story, but we do at least get to put his depiction in Smash in proper context. We devote the entire first section to this adventure, so hopefully you get to learn something you didn't already know. Which, will be tough, because as we all know everyone is actually Sora, including you.

After a break we dive into some New Business. Syrenne kicks it off with Lost Judgment, the sequel, to the spin-off, to the Yakuza franchise. This time, the world's worst undercover detective is hanging out with children. What could go wrong? DLC and the massive amounts of content locked up as DLC could go wrong. Guillaume has caught Metroid Fever, which is fatal, but until the time comes he's playing Super Metroid and Metroid Fusion. All the hype around the impending release of Metroid Dread got to him, and so instead of patience he plays more Metroid. Speaking of Metroid Dread, Syrenne jumps back in to talk about the first couple hours of the game. While not technically out here when we recorded, she purchased it from the Japanese eShop and had already spent a few hours with the game. Greg is also playing exploration platformers with Castlevania Advance Collection. We knew another Castlevania collection was coming, and they sure did pick a time for it.

One final time, this is our call for comments on Little King's Story. We are recording the RetroActive on October 14, 2021 starting at 9:00 PM Eastern US time. Why the specific time? Because we'll be recording it live with your calls! Join us! Details will be posted in an article on the site soon.