Kingdom Hearts Series Coming To Switch As Streaming Titles

A natural tie-in to today's other announcement.

The entire Kingdom Hearts franchise will soon be joining Sora on Switch.

During today's Sora presentation for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Masahiro Sakurai announced three remastered collections of Kingdom Hearts games will be released on Switch as streaming titles in the future. The three games are:

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMix - contains Kingdom Hearts I, II, a remake of GBA title Chain of Memories, and scenes from DS title 358/2 Days

Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue - contains a remake of Kingdom Hearts: Dream Drop Distance among others

Kingdom Hearts III - the end of the saga which released on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in 2018.

No specific release date was given for the three titles.