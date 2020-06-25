Nintendo Downloads - June 25, 2020

Believe women.

The headliner I'm watching for this week is Collar X Malice, the latest Aksys-published romance game, the long-awaited localization of Mr. Driller: Drill Land, and a new adventure game from the writer of the Danganronpa series called Death Comes True. There's also Episode I Racer, which I suppose I should be interested in, but if it doesn't have either of Tatooine's suns what's the point?

Some stuff that may be up your alley includes big-buck strategy RPG Brigandine, multiplayer horror title Blair Witch, Duke Nukem 3D gets ported, adventure title Night Call, and royalty simulator Yes, Your Grace. The Archives of the week is the Wiz.

North America

Switch Retail

Collar X Malice (US$39.99/C$50.39)

Spongebob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated ($29.99: Tuesday)

Switch eShop

Brigandine: The Legend of Runersia ($49.99/$66.99)

Truck and Logistics Simulator ($39.99/$48)

Mr. Driller: Drillland ($29.99/$39.99)

Blair Witch ($29.99/$37.79)

Tower of Time ($24.99/$31.49)

Grimshade ($24.99/$30.99)

Ultracore ($22.99/$28.99: Tuesday)

Yes, Your Grace ($19.99/$25.19: Friday)

Night Call ($19.99/$24.99: Wednesday)

Death Come True ($15.99/$21.99: Wednesday)

Holy Potatoes! What The Hell?! ($15/$18.90: Wednesday)

Urban Trial Tricky ($14.99/$22.69)

Miden Tower ($14.99/$20.99)

The Forgotten Land ($14.99/$18.99)

Star Wars Episode I Racer ($14.99/$18.89: Tuesday)

The Almost Gone ($14.99/$18.89)

Iron Wings ($14.99/$18.89)

Towaga: Among Shadows ($14.99/$18.89)

Urban Flow ($14.99/$18.89: Friday)

Sword and Sandals: Spartacus ($12.99/$16.37: Monday)

Ploid Saga ($11.99/$15.11)

City Driving Simulator ($11.99/$15.11: Friday)

Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour ($9.99/$12.99: Tuesday)

A Summer with the Shiba Inu ($9.99/$12.99: Friday)

Antventor ($7.99/$9.99: Wednesday)

Conjurer Andy's Repeatable Dungeon ($7.99/$10.07: Tuesday)

Quell Zen ($7.99/$9.99: Saturday)

Pachi Pachi On A Roll ($6.99/$9.00)

Unitied ($2.99/$3.99)

Sudoky ($2.99/$3.49: Friday)

HexON ($0.99/$1.25: Tuesday)

Ninjala (free: Wednesday)

Pokémon Café Mix (free: Tuesday)

Switch Archives

Wiz ($7.99/$9.87)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: Elliot Quest is 99% off ($0.09/$0.12) until tomorrow. PSPrices, DekuDeals, @eShopNotifier

Europe

Switch Retail

Collar X Malice (€39.99/£35.99)

Escape Game Fort Boyard (€39.99/£35.99)

Spongebob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated (€29.99/£24.99: Tuesday)

Switch eShop

Brigandine: The Legend of Runersia (€49.99/£44.99)

Truck and Logistics Simulator (€39.99/£36.99)

Blair Witch (€29.99/£22.49)

Tower of Time (€24.99/£31.49)

Grimshade (€19.99/£17.99)

Ultracore (€19.99/£17.99: Tuesday)

Night Call (€19.99/£17.99: Wednesday)

Mr. Driller: Drillland (€19.99/£15.99)

Yes, Your Grace (€16.79/£15.49: Friday)

Urban Trial Tricky (€14.99/£13.99)

Miden Tower (€14.99/£13.49)

Iron Wings (€14.99/£13.49)

Towaga: Among Shadows (€14.99/£13.49)

The Almost Gone (€14.99/£13.49)

Urban Flow (€14.99/£13.49: Friday)

Holy Potatoes! What The Hell?! (€14.99/£12.99: Wednesday)

The Forgotten Land (€14.99/£12.99)

Star Wars Episode I Racer (€13.72/£12.29: Tuesday)

Sword and Sandals: Spartacus (€12.99/£11.69: Monday)

Ploid Saga (€11.99/£10.79)

City Driving Simulator (€11.99/£10.79: Friday)

A Summer with the Shiba Inu (€9.99/£9.99: Friday)

Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour (€9.99/£7.99: Tuesday)

Antventor (€7.99/£7.99: Wednesday)

Quell Zen (€7.79/£6.99: Saturday)

Conjurer Andy's Repeatable Dungeon (€7.44/£6.69: Tuesday)

Pachi Pachi On A Roll (€6.99/£6.99)

Poopdie (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Unitied (€2.49/£2.29)

Sudoky (€2.99/£2.49: Friday)

HexON (€0.99/£0.89: Tuesday)

Ninjala (free: Wednesday)

Pokémon Café Mix (free: Tuesday)

Switch Archives

Wiz (€6.99/£6.29)

Japan

Brigandine: The Legend of Runersia (¥7920)

Shoujo Jigoku no Doku Musume (¥7678)

Mr. Driller: Drillland (¥3520)

Death Match Love Comedy (¥3000)

Grisaia Phantom Trigger 01&02 (¥2000)

Missile Dancer (¥1980)

Death Come True (¥1960)

Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour (¥1100)

Smoots Summer Games (¥1000)

Wiz (¥838)

WildTrax Racing (¥800)

Shijou Saikyou Miyamoto Julia (¥500)

Kunio-kun The World ~Downtown Special Kunio-kun no Jidaigeki da yo Zen’in Shuugou~ (¥500)

Tantei Jinguuji Saburo Prism of Eyes ~Takusareta Yubiwa~ (¥400)

Ninjala (¥free)

Pokémon Café Mix (¥free)