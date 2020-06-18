Nintendo Downloads - June 18, 2020

Containing those rarest of beasts: an actual EA game.

The big release for the week, whether we like it or not, is Burnout Paradise Remastered - and EA/Criterion, for all the jokes we make about the unprecedented partnership, did make a pretty solid open world racing game on the Wii U of all things. And Burnout Paradise is considered to be the better game overall, so... have fun, even if the game has been 10% of its Switch launch price on multiple platforms of late including one where it JUST LAUNCHED.

Other released to watch for this week include the absolute load of games announced last week. Namco Museum Archives, the Darius Cozmic Collections, Working Zombies, The Bard's Tale, and Ruiner were all announced on a really busy few days. Colt Canyon and One Way Heroics (no word on if the latter includes the Danganronpa DLC) are also dropping for Switch, as well as construction simulation Railway Empire. And somehow, we ended up with a game based on the Polandballs web comic series which always seems to flare up around the time of the football/soccer World Cup.

North America

Switch Retail

Burnout Paradise Remastered (US$49.99/C$64.99: Friday)

Railway Empire: Nintendo Switch Edition ($39.99/$52.99: Friday)

Switch eShop

Grimshade ($24.99/$30.99)

Summer in Mara ($24.99/$29.99: Tuesday)

Namco Museum Archives ($19.99/$25.99: per volume)

Working Zombies ($19.99/$25.19)

Ruiner ($19.99/$25.19)

Edna & Harvey: The Breakout - Anniversary Edition ($19.99/$24.99: Wednesday)

Across the Grooves ($16.99/$21.99: Wednesday)

-Klaus- ($14.99/$18.99)

One Way Heroics Plus ($14.99/$18.89)

The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters ($14.99/$18.89: Friday)

Endless Fables: Dark Moor ($14.99/$)

Colt Canyon ($14.99/$?: Tuesday)

Hakoniwa Explorer Plus ($11.99/$15.11)

My Butler ($9.99/$12.59)

Destrobots ($9.99/$12.49)

Super Soccer Blast ($7.99/$10.07: Friday)

Aery - Little Bird Adventure ($6.99/$8.99)

I Dream of You And Ice Cream ($4.99/$6.29: Wednesday)

Push The Crate 2 ($4.99/$6.29)

Radio Squid ($4.99/$5.99: Friday)

Polandball: Can Into Space ($2.99/$?)

The Bard's Tale ARPG: Remastered and Resnarkled ($?/$?)

Darius Cozmic Collections ($?/$?: Tuesday)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: Nintendo and third parties are ending their summer sale tomorrow at noon ET. PSPrices, DekuDeals, @eShopNotifier

Europe

Switch Retail

Burnout Paradise Remastered (€49.99/£44.99: Friday)

Railway Empire: Nintendo Switch Edition (€39.99/£35.99: Friday)

Switch eShop

Summer in Mara (€21.99/£19.99: Tuesday)

Namco Museum Archives (€19.99/£17.99: per volume)

Working Zombies (€19.99/£17.99)

Ruiner (€19.99/£17.99)

Edna & Harvey: The Breakout - Anniversary Edition (€19.99/£17.99: Wednesday)

Across the Grooves (€16.99/£15.99: Wednesday)

One Way Heroics Plus (€14.99/£13.49)

Endless Fables: Dark Moor (€14.99/£13.49)

Colt Canyon (€14.99/£11.99: Tuesday)

The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters (€14.99/£11.99: Friday)

Seeds of Resilience (€13.99/£11.99)

-Klaus- (€13.49/£12.19)

Hakoniwa Explorer Plus (€11.99/£10.79)

My Butler (€9.99/£8.99)

Destrobots (€9.99/£8.99)

Super Soccer Blast (€7.99/£7.19: Friday)

Aery - Little Bird Adventure (€6.99/£6.99)

Radio Squid (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)

I Dream of You And Ice Cream (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Push The Crate 2 (€4.99/£4.49)

Tcheco in the Castle of Lucio (€4.99/£4.49)

Polandball: Can Into Space (€2.99/£2.69)

The Bard's Tale ARPG: Remastered and Resnarkled (€?/£?)

Darius Cozmic Collections (€?/£?: Tuesday)

Japan

Harukanaru Toki no Naka de 7 (¥8580)

Variable Barricade NS (¥6930)

Gunka wo Haita Neko (¥6000)

MudRunner: American Wilds (¥5980)

Burnout Paradise Remastered (¥5500)

Zumba: Burn It Up (¥5478)

Namcot Collection (¥2640)

Big Drunk Satanic Messenger (¥1980)

Working Zombies (¥1980)

One Way Heroics Plus (¥1500)

Watashi Dake Ireba Mondai Naiyone (¥1300)

Hakoniwa Explorer Plus (¥1200)

My Butler (¥998)

Tetra (¥990)

Kunio-Kun The World -Nekketsu! Street Basket Ganbare DUNK HEROES- (¥500)

Tantei Jinguuji Saburo Prism of Eyes ~Futairo no Shoujo~ (¥400)