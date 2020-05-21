Duke Nukem 3D Blasting The eShop June 23; 50% Off Launch Offer Available

A game that involves blasting pig cops.

Following his Bulletstorm cameo, the Duke is coming back to Switch next week.

Gearbox Publishing have announced a Switch release for Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour on June 23. It will be regularly priced at US$9.99, though it will have a 50% discount until the 30th and can be preloaded now.

The remastered edition of the 1996 first person shooter adds a new episode, developer commentary, an option to toggle the original graphics, and Switch features including gyro aiming and HD rumble support (where applicable).