Nintendo Downloads - July 2, 2020

Class VII is now in session.

The big one of the week - and a game that is appropriately timed to kick off #JRPGJuly - is The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III, and I don't just mean the big one in terms of price. There's also gameplay and content as well. (And as a fun treat, you can get the Digital Deluxe version for the same price as the regular one until July 7, aka bunny suits for all).

Other things worth keeping an eye on this week include puzzle/action game Keen: One Girl Army and 3D puzzle platformer Biped, while the Arcade Archives represent with Jaleco's 1988 shooter P-47 this week.

In Japan, it's a lot of late localizations and one early one as Catherine: Full Body hits ahead of its July 7 Western launch.

North America

Switch Retail

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III (US$59.99/C$75.59: Tuesday)

Switch eShop

The Otterman Empire ($24.99/$33.99)

My Bewitching Perfume ($19.99/$27.23: Wednesday)

Infliction: Extended Cut ($19.99/$25.19)

Keen: One Girl Army ($15.99/tba)

Biped ($14.99/$20.99)

The StoryTale ($14.99: Tuesday)

Pool Slide Story ($14.00/$17.63)

Infini ($12/$15.00: Friday)

Dune Sea ($9.99/$13.59: Tuesday)

Caretaker ($7.99/$10.07)

Balloon Pop for Toddlers & Kids - Learn Numbers, Letters, Colors & Animals ($6.99/$7.99: Wednesday)

Ghost Grab 3000 ($4.99/$6.29: Friday)

Singled Out ($4.99/$6.29: Friday)

Clash Force ($4.99/$5.99: Friday)

Zombies Ruined My Day ($3.99/$5.03: Saturday)

Swarmriders ($1.99/$2.49: Tuesday)

Tennis 1920s (free: Tuesday)

Switch Archives

P-47 ($7.99/$9.87)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: 2K games are on sale until July 13. PSPrices, DekuDeals, @eShopNotifier

Europe

Switch Retail

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III (€59.99/£53.99: Tuesday)

Switch eShop

The Otterman Empire (€22.99/£19.99)

My Bewitching Perfume (€19.99/£17.98: Tuesday)

Infliction: Extended Cut (€17.99/£16.19)

The Wanderer: Frankenstein's Creature (€14.99/£13.49)

Biped (€14.95/£13.49)

Keen: One Girl Army (€13.99/£12.59)

Pool Slide Story (€13.00/£11.69)

Infini (€12.00/£10.80: Friday)

The StoryTale (€11.99/£10.99: Tuesday)

Alluris (€9.99/£8.99)

Dune Sea (€8.99/£7.99: Tuesday)

Caretaker (€7.99/£10.07)

Balloon Pop (€6.99/£5.99: Wednesday)

Clash Force (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)

Ghost Grab 3000 (€4.39/£3.99: Friday)

Singled Out (€4.39/£3.99: Friday)

Zombies Ruined My Day (€3.99/£3.59: Saturday)

Swarmriders (€1.99/£1.79: Tuesday)

Ubermosh: Omega (€1.99/£1.79: Tuesday)

Tennis 1920s (free: Tuesday)

Switch Archives

P-47 (€7.99/£9.87)

Japan

Catherine Full Body (¥7678)

Wan Nyan Doubutsu Byouin (¥5280)

Bossgard (¥2420)

Toricky S (¥1980)

Final Sword (¥1890)

Biped (¥1650)

Keen: One Girl Army (¥1640)

Pool Side Story (¥1500)

Doodle God: Evolution (¥1280)

Pushy & Pully In Blockland (¥1000)

P-47 (¥838)

Purrs In Heaven (¥700)

Gun Crazy (¥600)

Love Love Knuckle (¥500)

Tantei Jinguuji Saburo Prism of Eyes ~Tsubaki no Yukue~ (¥400)