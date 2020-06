Try to keep your kingdom sane.

The next game from Not Tonight publishers No More Robots will make you feel like a king or queen.

Yes, Your Grace, developed by Brave at Night, will launch on Switch on June 26. The game will be preloadable at a 15% discount with today's eShop update, and will have a regular price of US$19.99/€16.79/£15.49.

As the King of a land inspired by Slavic mythology, the goal is to build a kingdom whose residents are safe and satisfied.