Switch

Star Wars: Episode I Racer Takes Green Flag On June 23

by Donald Theriault - June 16, 2020, 7:12 am PDT
Discuss in talkback! Source: Aspyr Media

After some extra tweaking in the pits, the retro racer returns.

The red flag period is about to end for Star Wars: Episode I Racer.

Aspyr Media have announced the new release date for the remake of the 1999 racer as June 23 (a week from today). Originally, it was slated for a May 12 launch but was delayed at the last moment.

