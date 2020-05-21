Star Wars: Episode I Racer Takes Green Flag On June 23

After some extra tweaking in the pits, the retro racer returns.
The red flag period is about to end for Star Wars: Episode I Racer.
Aspyr Media have announced the new release date for the remake of the 1999 racer as June 23 (a week from today). Originally, it was slated for a May 12 launch but was delayed at the last moment.
ATTN Star Wars Episode l: Racer Fans!!!— Aspyr (@AspyrMedia) June 16, 2020
We are slated to release on both Nintendo Switch and PS4 on June 23rd.
Thank you for your continued support, .gifs, and kind comments as we've worked on this release.
🏁We'll see you on the racetracks.🏁 pic.twitter.com/9hRgvzqvpZ