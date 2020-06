It's actually happening thanks to Bandai Namco.

Pokemon Snap is going digital.

"New Pokemon Snap" was announced today for Switch in the Pokemon Presents presentation. More Pokemon than were present in the 1999 N64 game were shown in a 3D environment.

No release date was given for the project. According to the copyright notice at the end of the presentation, New Pokemon Snap is developed by Bandai Namco.