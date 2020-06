11 minutes seems a bit long for "the Expansion Pass is out today"...

Pokémon news will be hitting in about 24 hours.

The Pokémon Company will be airing a "Pokémon Presents" video tomorrow morning at 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT / 1300 UTC. It will be 11 minutes long.

Although the Isle of Armor expansion for Sword and Shield will be out the same day, the presentation does not specifically call it out, and the Japanese announcement specifies a "New Products Presentation".