Episode 678: To Serve Pokemon

IT'S A CAFE!

Download in MP3 Format

Subscribe to MP3 Feed

Subscribe via iTunes (Please rate and review, too!)

It's another one of those "email weeks," where we make up for our general slowness at doing just about anything and try to get through your Listener Mail. Do we succeed? Absolutely not.

This week we: care for our teeth, try not to spoil Xenoblade, assign out some Switch work, and probably wake up a sleeper agent. You can send your stealth invocations via the inbox.

Just a reminder, Crystalis RetroActive is coming up. Get your comments in.