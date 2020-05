What if golf didn't use balls AND was simultaneous multiplayer?

What The Golf? has finally nailed down its tee time.

The parody of the staid sport of golf will launch on Switch May 21 for US$19.99 / €19.99 / £17.99 with a discount of 25% for buying up until the 28th. Originally announced last year in an Indie World show, it was also an Apple Arcade launch title.

The Switch version will add a two-player "Party mode", as well as touch and gyro control support.