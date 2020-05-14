We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Previously VR Exclusive Five Nights At Freddy's: Help Wanted Now Available On Switch

by Donald Theriault - May 21, 2020, 9:00 am PDT
Source: Steel Wool Studios

The culmination title doesn't come cheap.

Five Nights At Freddy's has dropped a brand new Switch release today.

The immensely popular horror franchise has launched Five Nights At Freddy's: Help Wanted on the eShop today. Previously a VR focused experience, Help Wanted retails for US$29.99/€29.99/£24.99 and will feature scenes from the first five FNAF games.

New, original minigames are in the game in addition to the scenes from the previous games, and the Switch version offers HD Rumble support for dockable Switches.

