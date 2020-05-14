We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
I Accept
News
Switch

Journey To The Savage Planet Begins Today On Switch

by Donald Theriault - May 21, 2020, 7:07 am PDT
Discuss in talkback! Source: 505 Games

This space adventure is definitely not for the faint of heart.

505 Games has shadow-dropped a new game from their library on Switch today.

Journey to the Savage Planet is now live in the European eShop, with a North American release to follow before the end of the day today. The Typhoon Games-developed first person adventure game will be $29.99 US/Euro.

A physical release for Journey as well as the recently released Indivisible will be coming on June 26 in Europe and "the days following as supply chain allows" in North America.

Got a news tip? Send it in!
Advertisement
Advertisement