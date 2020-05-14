Journey To The Savage Planet Begins Today On Switch

This space adventure is definitely not for the faint of heart.

505 Games has shadow-dropped a new game from their library on Switch today.

Journey to the Savage Planet is now live in the European eShop, with a North American release to follow before the end of the day today. The Typhoon Games-developed first person adventure game will be $29.99 US/Euro.

A physical release for Journey as well as the recently released Indivisible will be coming on June 26 in Europe and "the days following as supply chain allows" in North America.