New Additions To NES And SNES Online Libraries Announced

Rygar! Panel de Pon! Exclamation points!

The NES and SNES libraries for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers will be expanding again on May 20.

Tecmo's 1987 action game Rygar will be the NES release for this update. The SNES library will add three games: Operation Logic Bomb, a 1993 overhead shooter from Jaleco which is also a sequel to the Game Boy's Fortified Zone, Natsume's side-scrolling shooter Wild Guns (a remastered version was released on Switch), and Panel de Pon: the last game is a technical Japanese import that was reskinned into Tetris Attack for Western markets and is now more likely known as Puzzle League.

The Japanese lineup will have Super Punch-Out, Panel de Pon, Rygar, and Rough World (localized as Journey to Silius).