New Additions To NES And SNES Online Libraries Announced

by Donald Theriault - May 14, 2020, 6:22 pm PDT
Total comments: 2

Rygar! Panel de Pon! Exclamation points!

The NES and SNES libraries for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers will be expanding again on May 20.

Tecmo's 1987 action game Rygar will be the NES release for this update. The SNES library will add three games: Operation Logic Bomb, a 1993 overhead shooter from Jaleco which is also a sequel to the Game Boy's Fortified Zone, Natsume's side-scrolling shooter Wild Guns (a remastered version was released on Switch), and Panel de Pon: the last game is a technical Japanese import that was reskinned into Tetris Attack for Western markets and is now more likely known as Puzzle League.

The Japanese lineup will have Super Punch-Out, Panel de Pon, Rygar, and Rough World (localized as Journey to Silius).

Talkback

Luigi Dude4 hours ago

Wow that's a pretty nice selection.  Kind of surprised they got Wild Guns when the remaster is sold separately on the eShop.  Guess Natsume must feel since the remaster has more content there's no harm in the original being on here to help advertise it.

Had a feeling they'd just put the original version of Tetris Attack, Panel de Pon, on the service.  The gameplay is the same and they don't have to pay extra for the Tetris name.  Plus the West can finally know what game Lip who's been mentioned in Smash Bros is from.

Spak-Spang4 hours ago

Tetris Attack is easily my favorite puzzle game so this makes me happy.

