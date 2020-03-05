Nintendo Downloads - March 5, 2020

Oh, so everyone cleared out of the way of Picross x Phoenix Wright this week.

Nintendo wants the week's big game to be Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX, even dangling the bribe of $8 in coins that I can put toward the expansion pass for Pokémon Shield for me in particular. However, I shall persevere and instead focus on Murder by Numbers, which fuses Picross and a detective game in a combination I never knew I wanted until it was announced. It even has the Phoenix Wright composer on board.

Other items for your consideration this week include the hellacious debauchery of Night School Studio's Afterparty, or PlayStation 3 refugee ibb & obb. Name of the week goes to what I was saying last week when it got to 48 games: Dude, Stop.

In Japan, Pokémon and a licensed game for a movie delayed due to covid-19 are options, though Murder by Numbers and a version of cult classic strategy RPG Yggdra Union (late of the GBA and PSP) are also available.

North America

Switch Retail

Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX (US$59.99/C$79.99: Friday)

Switch eShop

Save Koch ($20/$25.00: Friday)

Baron: Fur Is Gonna Fly ($20/$25.00: Wednesday)

Afterparty ($19.99/$24.99: Friday)

Dude, Stop ($14.99/$19.99)

Lost Horizon ($14.99/$18.99: Wednesday)

Wunderling ($14.99/$18.99)

ibb & obb ($14.99/$18.89)

Murder By Numbers ($14.99/$17.49)

Kairobotica ($14/$17.63)

AvoCuddle ($12.99/$16.37: Monday)

The Story Goes On ($5/$6.00: Monday)

I Am Ball ($4.99/$6.29: Wednesday)

Breeder Homegrown: Director's Cut ($4.99/$6.29: Friday)

Swordbreaker The Game ($4.99/$5.99: Friday)

Unlock The King ($0.99/$1.25)

Sales and Price Drops

Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate is 65% off until tomorrow and SteamWorld Quest has a new best sale (30% off) until the 8th. PSPrices, DekuDeals, and @eShopNotifier

Europe

Switch Retail

Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX (€59.99/£49.99: Friday)

Switch eShop

Baron: Fur Is Gonna Fly (€20/£18.00: Wednesday)

Afterparty (€19.99/£17.99)

Save Koch (€19.99/£17.99: Friday)

Wunderling (€14.99/£13.99)

Lost Horizon (€14.99/£13.49: Wednesday)

ibb & obb (€14.99/£13.49)

Kairobotica (€13/£11.69)

Dude, Stop (€12.99/£12.99)

AvoCuddle (€12.99/£11.69: Monday)

Murder By Numbers (€12.49/£11.99)

The Story Goes On (€5/£5.00: Monday)

I Am Ball (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Breeder Homegrown: Director's Cut (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Swordbreaker The Game (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Unlock The King (€0.99/£0.89)

Japan

Doraemon: Nobita's New Dinosaur (¥6578)

Pokemon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX (¥6578: Friday)

Kishi Fujii Souta no Shogi Training (¥4950)

Yggdra Union (¥1980)

Murder by Numbers (¥1650)

ibb & obb (¥1580)

Kairobotica (¥1500)

Balthazar's Dream (¥1100)

The Tiny Bang Story (¥900)