That is going to be one hell of a hangover.

It'll be party time next Friday on the eShop.

The critical smash Afterparty will finally come to the Switch on March 6, and it can be preloaded now. It will cost $19.99 US or equivalent.

Afterparty stars a pair of friends (voiced by Janina Gavankar and Khoi Dao) who wind up dead after a night of hard partying but can get out of hell if they out drink Satan.