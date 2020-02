When gravity is a rule of thumb and not a law.

It might be late for Valentine's Day, but a new co-op experience is coming to Switch in a couple of weeks.

ibb & obb has been confirmed for a March 5 launch on Switch for US$14.99 with a 15% presale discount. Ibb and Obb are green and pink (respectively) characters who have to navigate a world divided by a horizon that inverts gravity.