Jakks Pacific Mario Toy Release Schedule Revealed

For all you World of Nintendo fans out there.
Jakks Pacific has announced a release lineup for their 2020 Mario series of toys. Some of these are already hitting store shelves, and others we were able to see last weekend at Toy Fair NY.
So for all you collectors out there, here is the upcoming lineup:
Spring 2020
2.5-Inch Figures
Mario (New)
Luigi (New)
Cheep Cheep (New)(Not listed as Yellow but I'm assuming so.)
Odyssey Mario
Piranha Plant
4-Inch Figures
Blue Shy Guy (New)
Magikoopa (New)
Yellow Yoshi (New)
Mario
Odyssey Mario
Mario Kart Racers
Mario
Luigi
Shy Guy
Yoshi
Playsets for 2.5-Inch Figures
Underwater Diorama Set - Includes Mario, Cheep Cheep, and Blooper figures.
Underwater Playset - Includes Mario figure.
Deluxe Underwater Playset - Includes Mario figure.
Fall 2020
2.5-Inch Figures
Yellow Yoshi (New)
Fire Mario (New)
Raccoon Mario
Bob-Omb
Red Koopa Troopa
4-Inch Figures
Ice Luigi (New)
Odyssey Mario (New)
Red Koopa Paratroopa
Iggy Koopa
Raccoon Mario
It's-A Me, Mario!
12-Inch tall Toy with fabric overalls, 13 points of articulations, 20 phrases, sound effects, and five songs from the games.
Playsets for 2.5-Inch Figures
Super Mario Underground Diorama - Includes Ice Mario, Green Koopa Troopa, and Spike Top figures.
Super Mario Underground Playset - Includes Ice Mario Figure.
Deluxe Boo Mansion Playset (TARGET EXCLUSIVE) - Includes Fire Mario figure.