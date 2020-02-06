Jakks Pacific Mario Toy Release Schedule Revealed

For all you World of Nintendo fans out there.

Jakks Pacific has announced a release lineup for their 2020 Mario series of toys. Some of these are already hitting store shelves, and others we were able to see last weekend at Toy Fair NY.

So for all you collectors out there, here is the upcoming lineup:

Spring 2020

2.5-Inch Figures

Mario (New)

Luigi (New)

Cheep Cheep (New)(Not listed as Yellow but I'm assuming so.)

Odyssey Mario

Piranha Plant

4-Inch Figures

Blue Shy Guy (New)

Magikoopa (New)

Yellow Yoshi (New)

Mario

Odyssey Mario

Mario Kart Racers

Mario

Luigi

Shy Guy

Yoshi

Playsets for 2.5-Inch Figures

Underwater Diorama Set - Includes Mario, Cheep Cheep, and Blooper figures.

Underwater Playset - Includes Mario figure.

Deluxe Underwater Playset - Includes Mario figure.

Fall 2020

2.5-Inch Figures

Yellow Yoshi (New)

Fire Mario (New)

Raccoon Mario

Bob-Omb

Red Koopa Troopa

4-Inch Figures

Ice Luigi (New)

Odyssey Mario (New)

Red Koopa Paratroopa

Iggy Koopa

Raccoon Mario

It's-A Me, Mario!

12-Inch tall Toy with fabric overalls, 13 points of articulations, 20 phrases, sound effects, and five songs from the games.

Playsets for 2.5-Inch Figures

Super Mario Underground Diorama - Includes Ice Mario, Green Koopa Troopa, and Spike Top figures.

Super Mario Underground Playset - Includes Ice Mario Figure.

Deluxe Boo Mansion Playset (TARGET EXCLUSIVE) - Includes Fire Mario figure.