Feature

Toy Fair New York 2020 Roundup

by Justin Berube - February 22, 2020, 8:32 pm PST
Justin and Jared hit up the big toy show to see the latest in Nintendo merchandise!

Yep, it's that time of year again. Toy Fair New York 2020, basically the E3 for toys. Luckily for Nintendo fans there are a ton of toy manufactures with licenses that pertain to the company. Be it Nintendo directly, Pokémon, Kirby, and more. We've even included some pics from third parties products with friendly ties with Nintendo!

Products can be found under the company which was showing them off, just check the sidebar. It was a lot of work getting all these images, so we hope you enjoy!

This page will be updated as we process our pictures and video. Please keep checking back. I'll post here when there won't be further updates.

Table of Contents

