ARMS Graphic Novel Status Update

Still just out of arms reach.

The graphic novel series based on Nintendo's ARMS franchise is still in development with no current projected release date. This information comes directly from a representative of Dark Horse at Toy Fair NY this past weekend.

Dark Horse is set to publish the ARMS graphic novel series which was announced back in late 2017 and originally slated to have a fall 2018 release date. The project was then delayed to January 2019. A short preview of ARMS was given out as a promotional item during Free Comic Book Day in 2018, but little has been heard about the project since.