Nintendo Downloads - January 30, 2020

"OK Google, show me the most Japanese video game possible."

The adventure genre is particularly strong this week on Switch, as we have three very interesting takes on the genre. In addition to the long, LONG awaited Kentucky Route Zero there's Not Tonight (the Brexit simulator launching on the best possible day) and Aviary Attorney which is... exactly what it says on the tin.

Other long awaited titles include Skellboy from the Death Squared team (you may have heard them on Talk Nintendo last week), or coffee bar-tending adventure Coffee Talk. (It's like VA-11 HALL-A went to AA.) Sisters Royale, despite the name, is a shooter from the team who created the Castle of Shikigami series previously. Arcsys's 2d tribute platformer Code Shifter is arriving quite quickly, given its "Q1" release. And in celebration of the remaster of Joe Montana's Sports Talk Football this weekend, we've got Tecmo Bowl in the Archives. Bo Jackson, sadly, is not included.

In other eShops, Europe gets the way better deal on the big RPG of the week as Heroland finally comes over, while Japan gets a bunch of VNs and... a Touhou mahjong game.

North America

Switch eShop

Arc of Alchemist (US$39.99/C$50.39)

Ash of Gods: Redemption ($29.99/$39.99: Friday)

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition ($24.99/$30.99: Tuesday)

Not Tonight: Take Back Control ($24.99/$29.99: Friday)

Speaking Simulator ($20.00/$25.00)

Skellboy ($20.00/$25.00)

Prison Princess ($19.99/$25.19)

Bookbound Brigade ($19.99/$25.19)

Code Shifter ($19.99/$25.19: Wednesday)

Aviary Attorney: Definitive Edition ($19.99/$24.99)

Hypercharge: Unboxed ($19.99/$24.99: Friday)

Horse Farm ($19.99/$24.99: Wednesday)

Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales ($19.99/$21.99: Tuesday)

Eclipse: Edge of Light ($14.99/$18.99)

It came from space and ate our brains ($14.99/$18.89: Tuesday)

Willy Jetman: Astromonkey's Revenge ($14.99/$18.89: Friday)

Bridge Constructor Ultimate Edition ($14.99/$18.89: Friday)

Never Again ($13.99/$17.99)

Sisters Royale: Five Sisters Under Fire ($13.99/$17.63)

Coffee Talk ($12.99/$16.37: Wednesday)

Actual Sunlight ($10.00/$12.59: Tuesday)

Sparkle 4 Tales ($9.99/$19.99)

Ascendant Hearts ($9.99/$12.59)

UORiS DX ($9.00/$11.00)

Motorcycle Mechanic Simulator ($6.99/$8.81: Monday)

Music Racer ($6.99/$8.81: Wednesday)

Super Tennis ($5.99/$7.55: Monday)

Super Battle Cards ($5.99/$7.55: Friday)

Reknum ($4.99/$6.29: Friday)

Milo's Quest ($4.99/$5.99: Friday)

Touchdown: Pinball ($3/$3.78: Friday)

Switch Archives

Tecmo Bowl ($7.99/$9.87)

Demos and Trials

Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair

Europe

Switch eShop

Heroland (€39.99/£32.99: Friday)

Ash of Gods: Redemption (€29.99/£24.99: Friday)

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition (€22.99/£20.99: Tuesday)

Not Tonight: Take Back Control (€22.99/£19.49: Friday)

Skellboy (€20.00/£18.00)

Hypercharge: Unboxed (€19.99/£19.99)

Speaking Simulator (€19.00/£17.00)

Bookbound Brigade (€19.99/£17.99)

Horse Farm (€19.99/£17.99: Wednesday)

Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales (€19.99/£16.99: Tuesday)

Code Shifter (€18.99/£17.09)

Prison Princess (€16.79/£15.09)

Aviary Attorney: Definitive Edition (€16.49/£14.99)

It came from space and ate our brains (€14.99/£13.49: Tuesday)

Willy Jetman: Astromonkey's Revenge (€14.99/£13.49: Friday)

Bridge Constructor Ultimate Edition (€14.99/£11.99: Friday)

Sisters Royale: Five Sisters Under Fire (€12.99/£11.69)

Coffee Talk (€12.99/£11.69: Wednesday)

Eclipse: Edge of Light (€12.50/£11.29)

Never Again (€11.59/£10.39)

Ascendant Hearts (€9.99/£8.99)

Actual Sunlight (€9.00/£8.09: Tuesday)

UORiS DX (€8.00/£7.00)

Motorcycle Mechanic Simulator (€6.99/£6.29: Monday)

Music Racer (€6.99/£6.29: Wednesday)

Super Tennis (€5.99/£5.39: Monday)

Super Battle Cards (€5.99/£5.39: Friday)

Milo's Quest (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)

Reknum (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Touchdown: Pinball (€2.99/£2.69: Friday)

Switch Archives

Tecmo Bowl (€6.99/£6.29)

Demos and Trials

Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair

Japan

Koi no Hanasaku Hyakkaen (¥7480)

Genso Manege (¥6600)

IxSHE Tell (¥6050)

Touhou Gensou Mahjong (¥3850)

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition (¥2749)

Bookbound Brigade (¥2200)

Code Shifter (¥2000)

Boku to Joi no Shinsatsu Nisshi (¥1980)

Prison Princess (¥1980)

Coffee Talk (¥1600)

Valthirian Arc: Hero School Story (¥1500)

Greco's Hall of Kanji - Learn Japanese Beginner (¥1000)

UORiS DX (¥990)

Tecmo Bowl (¥838)

Reventure (¥600)