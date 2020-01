Yes, the date *is* intentional.

The post-Brexit adventure game Not Tonight will arrive on the most appropriate day.

No More Robots's dystopian adventure game Not Tonight will release on Switch on the 31st of January, as first reported on Nintendo's game list and confirmed by the developer. The US price will be $24.99, while the UK can grab it for £19.49 and the rest of Europe €22.49.

A new trailer is available for the game as well: