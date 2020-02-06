Nintendo Downloads - February 6, 2020

Happy early birthday, Dad - I got you a legally distinct Sherlock Holmes.

My own personal game of the week this week is a boarding from the Otome Armada: Code: Realize provides a bit of historical otome with Van Helsing, Victor Frankenstein and... "Herlock Sholmes". Apparently they don't want to mess with the Doyle estate. Some of the bigger games of the week are Netflix strategy RPG The Dark Crystal and the Tearaway-adjacent Knights and Bikes, or you can get your ninja on with Kunai.

The Turing Test is a Square Enix Collective game, and looks to be a unique puzzle game with some nice discounts (or in one case, just not applying the exchange rate). The Archives release is 1989 Jaleco-developed shooter Tenseiryuu Saint Dragon.

North America

Switch Retail

Monster Energy Supercross - The Official Videogame 3 (US$49.99/C$59.99: Tuesday)

Code: Realize - Guardian of Rebirth ($39.99/$50.39)

Switch eShop

Knights and Bikes ($19.99/$26.99)

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics ($19.99/$25.19: Tuesday)

7th Sector ($19.99/$25.19: Wednesday)

The Turing Test ($19.99: Friday)

Kunai ($16.99/$21.50)

Bridge Builder Adventure ($14.99/$18.99: Friday)

Kitty Powers' Matchmaker ($14.99/$18.99: Friday)

Marooners ($14.99/$18.89: Friday)

Shiny Ski Resort ($14.00/$17.64)

Yuki Zero Yuomi: Rises ($12.99/$16.49)

Please The Gods ($9.99/$12.59: Monday)

The Town of Light: Deluxe Edition ($9.99/$12.59: Friday)

SEN: Seven Eight Nine ($9.99/$11.99)

Nerved ($8.99/$11.33)

Crash Drive 2 ($8.99/$11.33: Friday)

Wide Ocean Big Jacket ($7.99/$9.99: Tuesday)

Just A Phrase ($7.99/$9.99)

ELEA: Paradigm Shift ($7.99/$9.99: Saturday)

Rune Lord ($6.99/$8.81: Friday)

EQQO ($6/$7.50: Friday)

Hair Mower 3D ($5.99/$7.55: Monday)

Super Korotama ($4.99/$6.29: Friday)

Zero Zero Zero Zero ($4.99/$5.99: Friday)

Switch Archives

Tenseiryuu Saint Dragon ($7.99/$9.87)

Europe

Switch Retail

Monster Energy Supercross - The Official Videogame 3 (€59.99/£53.99: Tuesday)

Code: Realize - Guardian of Rebirth (€39.99/£35.99)

Switch eShop

Arc of Alchemist (€39.99/£35.99)

Knights and Bikes (€21.99/£19.79)

7th Sector (€19.99/£17.99: Wednesday)

The Turing Test (€19.99/£15.99: Friday)

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics (€17.99/£16.99: Tuesday)

Kunai (€16.99/£15.29)

Bridge Builder Adventure (€14.99/£13.49: Friday)

Kitty Powers' Matchmaker (€13.29/£11.99)

Shiny Ski Resort (€13.00/£11.69)

Marooners (€12.99/£11.69: Friday)

Yuki Zero Yuomi: Rises (€10.99/£9.99)

Please The Gods (€9.99/£8.99: Monday)

SEN: Seven Eight Nine (€9.99/£8.99)

The Town of Light: Deluxe Edition (€9.99/£7.99: Friday)

Battleground (€8.99/£8.09)

Nerved (€8.99/£7.99)

Crash Drive 2 (€7.99/£7.19: Friday)

Just A Phrase (€7.99/£6.99)

ELEA: Paradigm Shift (€7.99/£6.99: Friday)

Wide Ocean Big Jacket (€6.99/£6.29: Tuesday)

Rune Lord (€6.99/£6.29)

EQQO (€6.00/£5.40: Friday)

LocO-SportS (€5.99/£5.39: Friday)

Hair Mower 3D (€5.5/£4.99: Monday)

Zero Zero Zero Zero (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)

Switch Archives

Tenseiryuu Saint Dragon (€6.99/£6.29)

Japan

Touhou Spell Bubble (¥5800)

Marooners (¥2749)

Graveyard Keeper (¥2390)

Kunai (¥1775)

Roof Rage (¥1650)

Cat Quest II (¥1500)

Yuki Zero Yuomi: Rises (¥1280)

Shiny Ski Resort (¥1500)

Voxel Pirates (¥850)

Tenseiryuu Saint Dragon (¥838)