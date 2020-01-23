Nintendo Downloads - January 23, 2020

Ride on, shooting stars.

Though I'm still lost in the idolasphere, there's still plenty of games to deal with this week. Psikyo Shooting Stars Alpha, a compilation of four shooters from Japan, is the headliner from NIS America, while Oddworld: Stranger's Wrath and retro brawler 198X (actually an 8-4 joint) are the big ones in the download sphere.

The Archives will be busy this week as Sega is bringing Fantasy Zone and Shinobi over from Japan (while shadowdropping a Puyo Puyo game there last week), and the multiplayer madness of SpeedRunners provides a nice follow-up to AGDQ. A new hot demo is also out from Playtonic in the form of Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair. In Japan, Nippon Ichi will publish... I'm not even going to attempt to spell what it's actually called, but it's more likely to be known as Void: Terrarium.

North America

Switch Retail

Psikyo Shooting Stars Alpha (US$39.99/C$50.39: Tuesday)

Soccer, Tactics, and Glory ($39.99/$50.39: Wednesday)

Switch eShop

Oddworld: Stranger's Wrath ($29.99/$37.79)

Refreshing Sideways Puzzle: Ghost Hammer ($27.99/$36.99: Monday)

Ember ($19.99/$25.99: Tuesday)

Mosaic ($19.99/$24.99)

Warhammer 40,000: Space Wolf ($17.99/$22.67)

Worlds of Magic: Planar Conquest ($16.99/$21.41: Friday)

SpeedRunners ($14.99/$18.99)

Dual Brain Vol.2: Reflex ($14.99/$?)

Jewel Wars ($9.99/$12.59)

Lumini ($9.99/$12.59: Friday)

Escape from Chernobyl ($9.99/$12.59)

198X ($9.99/$12.59)

Sinless ($9.99/$11.99)

OmoTomO ($9.99/$11.99)

Orn: The Tiny Forest Sprite ($8.99/$?)

Classic Snake Adventures ($8.95/$10.95)

Asemblance ($7.99/$9.99)

It's Raining Fists And Metal ($6.99/$8.99: Monday)

Sleep Attack ($6.99/$8.81)

FoxyLand ($5.99/$7.99: Friday)

PuPaiPo Space Deluxe ($4.99/$6.29)

Caveman Chuck ($4/$5.00: Tuesday)

Just Glide ($1.19/$1.49)

Pinball Breaker VI ($9.99/$11.99)

Switch Archives

Fantasy Zone ($7.99/$8.99)

Shinobi ($7.99/$8.99)

Demos and Trials

Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair

Europe

Switch Retail

Psikyo Shooting Stars Alpha (€39.99/£35.99: Friday)

Soccer, Tactics, and Glory (€39.99/£35.99: Wednesday)

Switch eShop

Oddworld: Stranger's Wrath (€29.99/£26.99)

Refreshing Sideways Puzzle: Ghost Hammer (€24.99/£30.99: Monday)

Warhammer 40,000: Space Wolf (€17.99/£16.19)

Mosaic (€17.99/£15.99)

Ember (€17.99/£14.99: Tuesday)

Worlds of Magic: Planar Conquest (€16.99/£15.29: Friday)

SpeedRunners (€14.99/£12.99)

Dual Brain Vol.2: Reflex (€13.99/£11.99)

Lumini (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)

Escape from Chernobyl (€9.99/£8.99: Wednesday)

198X (€9.99/£8.99)

Sinless (€9.99/£8.99)

OmoTomO (€9.99/£8.99)

Orn: The Tiny Forest Sprite (€9.99/£8.99)

Jewel Wars (€8.99/£8.09)

Classic Snake Adventures (€8.95/£7.99)

Asemblance (€7.99/£9.99)

Sleep Attack (€6.99/£6.29)

It's Raining Fists And Metal (€6.99/£5.99: Monday)

FoxyLand 2 (€5.99/£5.99: Friday)

PuPaiPo Space Deluxe (€4.99/£3.99)

Caveman Chuck (€4/£3.59: Tuesday)

Just Glide (€1.19/£1.09)

Switch Archives

Fantasy Zone (€6.99/£5.99)

Shinobi (€6.99/£5.99)

Demos and Trials

Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair

Japan

Void Terrarium (¥7678)

Valfaris (¥2500)

Mosaic (¥2170)

FAR: Lone Sails (¥1507)

Murasama no Sword Breaker (¥1496)

Dairantou! Jewel Wars (¥999)

198X (¥980)

FoxyLand 2 (¥610)