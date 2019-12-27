Kentucky Route Zero Finally Ready For Launch January 28

Some of us waited two and a half years for this: others waited even longer.

One of the final games from August 2017's Nindie Showcase has finally secured a release date.

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition will launch on Switch on January 28, according to Annapurna Interactive. The five-part adventure game launched its first episode on PC in 2013, with the Switch version being a collection of all five episodes.

With Kentucky Route Zero's launch, only Super Meat Boy Forever remains from the summer 2017 show.