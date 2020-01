Toss a coin to your editor...

A new adventure in the world of The Witcher has just released on Switch.

Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales is an adventure game set in the Witcher 3 world that also includes a card-based battling system. It is now available on Switch for US$19.99 or equivalent.

Although originally developed by CD Projekt, the Switch port was handled by Crunching Koalas.