Western Release For Two More Sega Ages Games Announced

We've got a cute-'em-up and ninjas (thousands of them).

The release schedule for the 23rd just got a load of old-school Sega.

Sega has announced that the Ages versions of Fantasy Zone and Shinobi will release outside of Japan on January 23. Both will retail for the standard Sega Ages prices: $7.99 US/€6.99/£5.99.

Fantasy Zone is a 1985 (arcade) side-scrolling shooter with a cute aesthetic, while Shinobi is a 1987 side-scrolling brawler. Fantasy Zone was previously released as part of the 3D Classics line on 3DS, and all of the Sega Ages games are currently on sale in North America as a part of the New Year's sale.