Nintendo Of America Holding Major eShop Sale Including First Party Titles

Who has two thumbs and bought Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Crafted World full price two weeks ago? *This* guy.

Nintendo of America has kicked off a gigantic eShop sale for the new year.

The sale began with today's eShop update, and will end at 3 a.m. ET on Friday, January 17 (midnight Pacific). Both Switch and 3DS titles are included. Among the notable games on sale are Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Yoshi's Crafted World, Hyrule Warriors Definitive Edition, Luigi's Mansion (3DS) and The Witcher 3 (warning: 31.7GB required).

The full list can be found here.