Nintendo Of America Holding Major eShop Sale Including First Party Titles

by Donald Theriault - January 9, 2020, 12:00 pm PST
Total comments: 2

Who has two thumbs and bought Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Crafted World full price two weeks ago? *This* guy.

Nintendo of America has kicked off a gigantic eShop sale for the new year.

The sale began with today's eShop update, and will end at 3 a.m. ET on Friday, January 17 (midnight Pacific). Both Switch and 3DS titles are included. Among the notable games on sale are Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Yoshi's Crafted World, Hyrule Warriors Definitive Edition, Luigi's Mansion (3DS) and The Witcher 3 (warning: 31.7GB required).

The full list can be found here.

Talkback

pokepal148Spencer Johnson, Contributing Writer1 hour ago

I didn't think I'd get to see Warioware go on sale for 3DS so that's a plus.

Steefosaurus1 hour ago

Quote from: pokepal148

I didn't think I'd get to see Warioware go on sale for 3DS so that's a plus.

Third best game of the decade, no less!
Now if only these cowards would just drop Game & Wario to 10 bucks on the eShop...

