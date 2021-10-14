This Friday: The First Edition of NWR's Mario Party Monthly!

Friendships will be forged and quickly ended.

On Friday night to celebrate the release of Mario Party Superstars, the NWR Twitch Channel will be putting on the inaugural edition of Mario Party Monthly! Every first Friday of the month, we'll be diving into the deep end with full online Mario Party games featuring members of the NWR staff (and maybe occasionally special guests)!

This week's game will see NWR Twitch regular Matt Zawodniak joined by fellow staffers Alex de Freitas and Xander Morningstar, as well as special guest Pat From The Banjo-Tooie Episode Of Smashterpieces! The festivities will begin around 7PM Eastern / 11PM UTC, so make sure to be there early to see the full range of carnage that can be brought about in Mario Party Superstars!