Episode 297: Greedy Gamers for Mario Party Superstars

There ain't no party like a Mario Party

Download in AAC Format

Subscribe to AAC Feed

Download in MP3 Format

Subscribe to MP3 Feed

Subscribe via iTunes (Please rate and review, too!)

Neal and John are taking a week off which means Alex is back in the host seat joined by fellow staffers Xander Morningstar and Matt Zawodniak. The gang puzzles at the existence of Pikimin Bloom before gushing over the surprisingly excellent Mario Party Superstars. But their joys might be dashed and their friendships challenged in the upcoming Mario Party Monthly streams beginning with the first Friday of each month (that's TONIGHT!) at twitch.tv/nintendoworldreport

Connectivity has joined Twitter, so be sure to follow @ConnectivityNWR to be up to date on any announcements. We are wanting more listener participation, so feel free to ask questions, they may show up in the show! Email us at Connectivity@NintendoWorldReport.com