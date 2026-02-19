Nintendo Downloads - February 26, 2026

This week features more footnotes than any Downloads article, AND a series of games developed by Shinji Mikami during his time at Capcom.

In a week bursting with potential above-the-fold titles, it takes a lot to stand out. Like something that should have been on the Switch at launch but finally comes to it (and its successor) nearly nine years later, bringing a couple of extra games along for the ride including the legendary and elusive Goof Troop: the Disney Afternoon Collection. Yes, we're actually acknowledging the mouse. I'm shocked too.

Switch 2's major drop this week is of course Resident Evil: Requiem - though the Switch 2 also includes both RE7 and RE: Village (now with portable stepping from Lady Dimitrescu) - and if you're looking to get all three, the individual price of all three games can basically be knocked down by $50 if you want to go for a bundle and your Switch 2 can take that hit to your storage.

For the OG Switch, the games that made me chuck an entire column and a bingo card Pokemon Fire Red / Leaf Green will arrive for the 30th anniversary at about a 85% discount compared to the average gray market price. (Remember: Leaf Green has the Water / Psychic types, but Fire Red has Wooper in the postgame. You make the call.) There's also Tales of Berseria... I don't think we can legally call it "Remastered" when the first release was a PlayStation 4 game, despite Bamco's best efforts. A new mystery localized by Aksys (Path of Mystery) and the game John would have me shot if I didn't recommend, Fur Squadron Phoenix.

THINGS WE MISSED LAST WEEK: You mean aside from a Switch 2 edition of 2015 GOTY and 2025 Best Re- Game Xenoblade Chronicles X? Well, the Archives had a 1982 water shooter Adventure Canoe for the Archives, and Dezaemon which as was pointed out on yesterday's RFN is a Japan-language only shooter maker. Yep, this is a Hamster release.

IS THE EGGCONSOLE GAME PLAYABLE IN ENGLISH? Yeah, you should be fine. Super Cooks is more of an "action" action RPG.

North America

Switch 2

Resident Evil Requiem (US$69.99/C$94.99: Friday)

Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition (1) ($59.99/$79.99: Tuesday)

Resident Evil Village ($49.99/$69.99: Friday)

Resident Evil Biohazard ($39.99/$54.99: Friday)

City Hunter ($24.99/$33.49: Wednesday)

The Disney Afternoon Collection ($19.99/$25.99)

Exit Lab ~15 Rooms~ ($9.00/$12.50)

Switch

Path of Mystery: A Brush With Death ($39.99/$55.37)

Takes of Berseria ($39.99/$53.49: Friday)

Laysara: Summit Kingdom ($25.00/$32.50: Friday)

City Hunter ($24.99/$33.49: Wednesday)

Sands of Aura ($24.99/$32.99)

Rina-sama*Musou ~The Chosen One and the Reign of Madness~ ($24.99/$34.49: Friday)

Maid Cafe on Electric Street ($21.00/$28.00)

Fur Squadron Phoenix ($19.99/$27.99: Wednesday)

Hunt the Night ($19.99/$26.99)

The Disney Afternoon Collection ($19.99/$25.99)

Pokemon Fire Red (2) ($19.99/$29.99: Friday)

Pokemon Leaf Green (2) ($19.99/$29.99: Friday)

Aquamarine: Explorer's Edition ($19.99/$28.00: Friday)

Afterplace ($14.99/$19.99)

Trials of Olympus ($14.99/$24.99)

Sociable Soccer Champions ($14.99/$19.49)

Tiny Garden ($14.99/$19.49)

Peaceful Fishing Story ($12.50/$17.24)

Deathground Simulator ($9.99/$13.99: Sunday)

Pools ($9.79/$12.99)

Color Mismatch Brain Quiz ($8.99/$11.49)

Snapshot Oddities | Find What's Wrong ($8.99/$11.49)

Trials of Randoom ($8.90/$7.90: Friday)

Waterpark Simulator 2025 ($7.99/$10.00)

Fishing Pro Simulator ($7.99/$11.99: Friday)

Prison Escape Simulator ($7.99/$10.99: Friday)

Haunted Manager ($7.39/$9.71)

Picronix 2 ($6.99/$8.99)

EggConsole Super Cooks MSX2 ($6.49/$7.34)

Monkey in the Zoo ($5.99/$8.10)

Capy Spa ($4.99/$6.83: Wednesday)

Pogui ($4.99/$6.19: Wednesday)

Golfing Over It With Alva Majo ($4.99/$6.50)

Loan Shark ($4.99/$6.89)

Magic Sheep ($4.99/$6.83)

Soulshard ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

Gas Ratio ($4.99/$6.89: Friday)

Meowgic Mix ($4.99/$6.83: Friday)

Whiskey Mafia: Blacklist ($4.99/$6.64: Friday)

Glowfall Vale ($4.99/$4.99: Saturday)

Rolling Macho: Tumbling to Earth ($3.99/$4.99)

H House: Lost Rooms ($3.99/$3.99)

Exit Lab (Expert) ($3.85/$5.40)

Exit Lab (Intermediate) ($2.99/$4.20)

Jigaaw Realms: Oasis ($2.99/$2.99: Friday)

NemoSphere ($2.49/$3.49)

Exit Lab (Beginner) ($2.25/$3.16)

Escape Game Room10 ($1.00/$1.39)

Kyukyoku Tiger Heli -Toaplan Arcade Garage- (launched in 2024/$44.99)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim is 75% off until March 2. PSPrices, DekuDeals

Europe

Switch 2

Resident Evil Requiem (€69.99/£64.99: Friday)

Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition (1) (€59.99/£52.99: Tuesday)

Resident Evil Village (€49.99/£44.99: Friday)

Resident Evil Biohazard (€39.99/£34.99: Friday)

City Hunter (€24.99/£19.99: Wednesday)

The Disney Afternoon Collection (€19.99/£17.99)

Exit Lab ~15 Rooms~ (€7.73/£6.70: Wednesday)

Switch

Path of Mystery: A Brush With Death (€39.99/£35.99)

Takes of Berseria (€39.99/£34.99: Friday)

Kyukyoku Tiger Heli -Toaplan Arcade Garage- (€29.99/£26.99)

Rina-sama*Musou ~The Chosen One and the Reign of Madness~ (€25.99/£23.99: Friday)

Laysara: Summit Kingdom (€25.00/£22.49: Friday)

City Hunter (€24.99/£19.99: Wednesday)

Sands of Aura (€23.50/£19.99)

Maid Cafe on Electric Street (€21.00/£19.00)

Fur Squadron Phoenix (€19.99/£17.99: Wednesday)

Hunt the Night (€19.99/£17.99)

The Disney Afternoon Collection (€19.99/£17.99)

Aquamarine: Explorer's Edition (€19.99/£17.99: Friday)

Pokemon Fire Red (3) (€19.99/£16.99: Friday)

Pokemon Leaf Green (3) (€19.99/£16.99: Friday)

Trials of Olympus (€14.99/£14.99)

Sociable Soccer Champions (€14.99/£12.99)

Tiny Garden (€14.79/£12.79: Wednesday)

Afterplace (€13.99/£11.99)

Peaceful Fishing Story (€12.50/£10.75)

Deathground Simulator (€9.99/£9.99: Sunday)

Fear Effect 2: Retro Helix (€9.99/£7.99: Friday)

Pools (€9.79/£8.50)

Waterpark Simulator 2025 (€7.99/£7.10)

Fishing Pro Simulator (€7.99/£7.99: Friday)

Prison Escape Simulator (€7.99/£7.19: Friday)

Haunted Manager (€7.21/£6.19)

Picronix 2 (€6.99/£6.29: Wednesday)

Trials of Randoom (€6.99/£6.29: Friday)

Monkey in the Zoo (€5.99/£5.30)

EggConsole Super Cooks MSX2 (€5.59/£5.39)

Capy Spa (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Pogui (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Golfing Over It With Alva Majo (€4.99/£4.49)

H House: Lost Rooms (€4.99/£4.49)

Magic Sheep (€4.99/£4.49)

Soulshard (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)

Meowgic Mix (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Whiskey Mafia: Blacklist (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Glowfall Vale (€4.99/£3.99: Saturday)

Loan Shark (€4.25/£3.79)

Rolling Macho: Tumbling to Earth (€3.99/£3.99)

Exit Lab (Expert) (€3.33/£2.94: Wednesday)

LOZT: Legion of Zombie Terrors (€2.99/£2.69: Monday)

Jigaaw Realms: Oasis (€2.99/£2.99: Friday)

Exit Lab (Intermediate) (€2.6/£2.29: Wednesday)

NemoSphere (€2.49/£2.24)

Exit Lab (Beginner) (€1.95/£1.72: Wednesday)

Escape Game Room10 (€1.00/£0.89)

Royal Vermin (free to start: Monday)

Japan

Switch 2

Resident Evil Requiem (¥8990: Friday)

Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition (1) (¥7260: Tuesday)

Resident Evil Village (¥4990: Friday)

Resident Evil Biohazard (¥3990: Friday)

City Hunter (¥3960)

The Disney Afternoon Collection (¥2300)

Exit Lab ~15 Rooms~ (¥1200)

Switch

Takes of Berseria (¥6930)

City Hunter (¥3960)

Rina-sama*Musou ~The Chosen One and the Reign of Madness~ (¥3399)

Tiny Garden (¥3046)

Fur Squadron Phoenix (¥2980)

Switch Love! (¥2970)

Laysara: Summit Kingdom (¥2860)

Sands of Aura (¥2800)

Sociable Soccer Champions (¥2800)

Trials of Olympus (¥2685)

Maid Cafe on Electric Street (¥2480)

Patrol Cat Quest II: Rare Cats Are So Hard To Find (¥2480)

Candy Rangers (¥2420)

The Disney Afternoon Collection (¥2300)

Hunt the Night (¥2200)

Raiden Fighters Remix (¥2178)

Raiden Fighters 2 Remix (¥2178)

Raiden Fighters Jet Remix (¥2178)

Pokemon Fire Red (¥2000: Friday)

Pokemon Leaf Green (¥2000: Friday)

Afterplace (¥1700)

Projected Dream (¥1700)

Fishing Pro Simulator (¥1299)

Peaceful Fishing Story (¥1250)

Pools (¥1250)

Trials of Randoom (¥1108)

Emoji Battlefield Island Warfare (¥950)

EggConsole Super Cooks MSX2 (¥880)

Picronix 2 (¥777)

Golfing Over It With Alva Majo (¥749)

Soulshard (¥680: Friday)

Exit Lab (Expert) (¥500)

Capy Spa (¥499)

Magic Sheep (¥499)

Meowgic Mix (¥499)

Rolling Macho: Tumbling to Earth (¥470)

Exit Lab (Intermediate) (¥400)

Exit Lab (Beginner) (¥300)

NemoSphere (¥250)

Escape Game Room10 (¥100)