Pokemon Go Announces Road To Kalos Event And Battle Pass

Due to a lack of Pokemon, we're going on a regional tour

The Road to Kalos will be winding through five other regions in Pokemon Go.

A "Road to Kalos" event will be held from February 23 - 27 in Pokemon Go ahead of the Kalos Tour that weekend, with each of the five days focused on one of the five prior generations of Pokemon. Special raids will be featured daily with Articuno/Zapdos/Moltres on Monday, "Shadow" Ho-oh and Lugia Tuesday, Primal Kyogre and Groudon Wednesday, Dialga and Palkia (both Altered amd Origin Forms) on Thursday, and Reshiram / Zekrom / Kyurem with fusions on Friday. Additionally, themed Pikachu with regional protagonist hats will be available.

A "Go Pass" (battle pass) will become available on Monday and run through the end of Kalos Tour, with encounters including a Mega Evolution capable Lucario. A premium version of the pass ($14.99 US) will add an encounter with the Unbound form of the mythical Hoopa and energy for the mega forms of Victreebel and Malamar that will debut gloablly on the weekend.