Switch 2 Bundles To Return, Offering Choice Of Three Games

Get used to the bundle price.

The "game included" cost of a Switch 2 might be the base price in the fall, but it's offering a choice this summer.

Nintendo has announced the US$499.99 bundle for Switch 2 will offer a choice between three of Switch 2's biggest games - Mario Kart World, Donkey Kong Bananza, or Pokemon Pokopia - beginning in early June. The games will be included as a digital download code.

Previously the bundle included Mario Kart World at launch, and then a mix of World and Pokemon Legends: Z-A following the action RPG's October release.