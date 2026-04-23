Nintendo Classics Virtual Boy Drops Five Games In Mass Update

Mr. Armstrong would be impressed by how much of a stretch "Nintendo Classics Virtual Boy" is.
The ill-fated Virtual Boy library for the Expansion Pack has dropped a full hand of new games tonight.
- The headliner is Jack Bros, one of the few third party games for the system that released in North America. An overhead action game in the style of the 2D Legend of Zelda games, it was actually the debut of the Shin Megami Tensei franchise outside Japan.
- Vertical Force is a Hudson scrolling shooter in the style of their Star Soldier games.
- V-Tetris is a simple 2D version of the classic puzzle game, though it does include the ability to shift the playfield left / right to complete clears.
- The Space Invaders Virtual Collection is a Virtual Boy adaptation of the classic Taito shooter game.
- Virtual Bowling was one of the last games for the platform and only released in Japan by the developer Athena: because of a low print run it is one of the most sought-after games among collectors.