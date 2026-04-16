Nintendo Announces 2025-26 Fiscal Results And Guidance For 2026-27

Not bothering with year over year comparisons due to lack of a point.

Amid a flurry of announcements, Nintendo announced their fiscal results for the 2025-26 fiscal year overnight, the first annual results of the Switch 2 era.

All figures quoted in yen, with USD$ figures at market rates (US$1 = ¥156.7) provided for comparison only.

Financial results:

Revenue: ¥2,313bn (approximately $14.76bn) for the year, ¥407.117bn (~$2.6bn) in fourth quarter

Operating income: ¥360.1bn (~$2.3bn) for the year, ¥59.707bn (~$381m) in fourth quarter.

Ordinary income: ¥542.1bn (~$3.46bn) for the year, ¥86.258bn (~$550.5m) In fourth quarter.

Digital sales: ¥407.6bn (~$2.6bn) for the year, ¥125.6bn (~$802m) in fourth quarter

Mobile/IP: ¥73.5bn (~$470m) for the year, ¥19bn (~$121.25m) in fourth quarter - note the Mario Galaxy movie impact is limited at best

Hardware

The Switch 2 shipped 2.49m units for a new lifetime total of 19.86m units: it will pass the GameCube by the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2026-27.

The Switch shipped 550k units across OLED, regular, and Lite for a new total of 155.92m units.

Software - New

Both Pokemon Pokopia and the release of Pokemon Fire Red and Leaf Green reported sell through of 4m copies in respectively 5 and 6 weeks, with Pokopia reporting shipments outside Japan (where The Pokemon Company is the publisher) of 2.41m copies. Super Mario Wonder - which released a Nintendo Switch 2 edition at the end of the quarter - shipped 1.4m copies during the year.

Neither Mario Tennis Fever nor the surprise Switch 2 edition of Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition reported over 1m shipments (the latter releasing at the tail end of the last fiscal year on Switch).

Software - Catalogue

Mario Kart World continues to lap the field on Switch 2, with shipments of 14.7m units in the first ten months, more than 3x the shipments of Donkey Kong Bananza (4.52m). Kirby Air Riders reached 1.87m. Pokemon Legends Z-A across its two releases shipped a total of 12.79m (3.94m Switch 2, 8.85 credited to Switch).

For Switch games, the top 10 is here: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is now at 71.08m, the release of a Switch 2 edition of Animal Crossing: New Horizons has it within a few thousand copies of 50m, and Mario Odyssey is the fifth 30+m seller on Switch. The Mario Galaxy re-releases were split out to 2.76m Galaxy 2 and 2.66m for the original.

2026-27 Estimates

Net sales: ¥2,050bn

Operating income: ¥370bn

Ordinary income: ¥430bn

Switch 2 hardware: 16.5m

Switch hardware: 2m

The reductions compared to 2025-26 is due to the hardware price increases due to production and logistics costs skyrocketing.