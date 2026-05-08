We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
I Accept
News
S2

Nintendo Announces Switch 2 Price Increase Beginning September 1

by Donald Theriault - May 8, 2026, 6:03 am EDT
Total comments: 5 Source: Nintendo

Unfortunately, this isn't likely to change even if Musk v Altman ends in the meteor.

There's a lot of warning but the price of the Switch 2 is going up as feared.

Alongside their fiscal year financial statements issued this morning was a notice of price increases to begin on September 1st. The United States, Canada, and Europe will all see the price of the Switch 2 increase by $50/€30 (on the My Nintendo store only due to lack of manufacturer's suggested retail price), making the Switch 2 cost US$499.99, C$679.99, or €499.99.

The sharpest and most immediate price increases are in Nintendo's home market, as the price of the Japan language-only Switch 2 will increase to ¥59980 (from ¥49980). The original Switch models will also increase in the region at the same time, as well as Switch Online subscriptions increasing beginning July 1. Even Nintendo's traditional hanafuda cards will increase in price to "open price" depending on production costs.

Talkback

broodwarsMay 08, 2026

This generation is so weird. It's the first one ever where the devices got MORE expensive over time instead of less.

Figured this would end up happening when I bought my S2 last year. Glad I pulled the trigger when I did.

pokepal148Spencer Johnson, Contributing WriterMay 08, 2026

I love living in a world where like 3 people with alot of power, money, and influence, can make incredibly boneheaded decisions that jack up the prices of things like oil and silicon and nobody can or seems to have any interest in having them suffer any kind of consequences for actions that effect billions of people.

broodwarsMay 08, 2026

Quote from: pokepal148

I love living in a world where like 3 people with alot of power, money, and influence, can make incredibly boneheaded decisions that jack up the prices of things like oil and silicon and nobody can or seems to have any interest in having them suffer any kind of consequences for actions that effect billions of people.

I don't think you can blame those people this time, though. This has "the AI gold rush ate all the chips" written all over it. Sony raised the PS5 prices recently for that same reason.

Ian SaneMay 08, 2026

I didn't feel the Switch 2 was worth the price before and I'm not going to change my mind simply to avoid a price increase.  I can hold out.  I didn't have a Switch 1 until years into the system's life, content to work through my 3DS backlog.  Now it would be nice if to balance things out they lowered the price of games, which had been the worse part since day one.  Hey, Nintendo, if you wanted to get rid of Game Key Cards that would be nice.  Hmmm?

At this point I'm more worried about my Switch 1 breaking and having to spend more money to replace it than I paid the first time, which has never really been a thing in the history of consumer electronics.  But I'm also worried about my laptop and my phone.  The chip shortage is going to affect everything.

On one hand I am eagerly awaiting the AI bubble bursting but there are also concerns that the economy is so propped up by that right now that that would have a huge negative ripple effect.  Is the choice between expensive electronics and Great Depression Part 2?  Ugh.  And of course in all this is the constant fear that AI is going to take my job so buying a videogame system will be the least of my priorities.

AdrockMay 08, 2026

I still haven’t bought another Nintendo Switch 2 game. I’m gladly I got the console when I did.

Nintendo is using some older standards like UFS 3.1 (instead of 4.0) in Nintendo Switch 2 leading to a price hike that is smaller than its contemporaries. I read (but haven’t verified) flash storage was like ~$18 more. Not sure how much more RAM is. A $50 price hike is better than it could be which still feels gross to admit.

Add to the discussion!
Got a news tip? Send it in!
Advertisement
Advertisement