Nintendo Announces Switch 2 Price Increase Beginning September 1

Unfortunately, this isn't likely to change even if Musk v Altman ends in the meteor.

There's a lot of warning but the price of the Switch 2 is going up as feared.

Alongside their fiscal year financial statements issued this morning was a notice of price increases to begin on September 1st. The United States, Canada, and Europe will all see the price of the Switch 2 increase by $50/€30 (on the My Nintendo store only due to lack of manufacturer's suggested retail price), making the Switch 2 cost US$499.99, C$679.99, or €499.99.

The sharpest and most immediate price increases are in Nintendo's home market, as the price of the Japan language-only Switch 2 will increase to ¥59980 (from ¥49980). The original Switch models will also increase in the region at the same time, as well as Switch Online subscriptions increasing beginning July 1. Even Nintendo's traditional hanafuda cards will increase in price to "open price" depending on production costs.