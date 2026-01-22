Nintendo Downloads - February 19, 2026

We know it's free with Expansion Pack, but a warning to potential customers not to download the Virtual Boy Nintendo Classics. It is not safe. It installs a Virtual Boy emulator on your Switch.

Much like a meme managed to make Sony look like fools for giving Morbius a second theatrical run, a series of memes have somehow managed to revive Nintendo's biggest joke (or cause for class action lawsuits). Somehow, the Virtual Boy returned, and despite the presence of the dumb and dumber accessories, this is one Switch Online thing we can only recommend playing docked lest you end up requiring glasses like I did after I played the original. If you're looking for Switch games this week that won't kill your eyes, may we recommend the beloved PC game Caves of Qud, or the new Paranormasight game you saw in the Partner Showcase, or even the hybrid of hockey and Zelda that is Under the Island (as reviewed by Jordan).

Running it back on Switch 2 is another Direct veteran in Star Trek: Voyager - Across the Unknown (speaking of things of questionable quality that debuted in 1995, though Voyager did grow the beard eventually). Or if you prefer something else we reviewed, scope out John's Ys X: Proud Nordics review for all your ship-crashing needs.

And no, your eyes are NOT deceiving you, a free to play game got a Switch 2 edition AND an upgrade pack (as opposed to going, say, the Fortnite method). I have been advised that there is a confidential reason for this.

North America

Switch 2

Ys X: Proud Nordics (US$69.99/C$89.99: Friday)

Gear.Club Unlimited 3 ($49.99/$66.99)

Star Trek: Voyager - Across the Unknown ($39.99/$51.99: Wednesday)

Asphalt Legends - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (free to start: Monday)

Switch 2 Upgrade

Asphalt Legends - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (no cost: Monday)

Switch

Caves of Qud ($29.99/$38.99: Monday)

Calamity Angels: Special Delivery ($29.99/$39.99: Tuesday)

Wizman's World: Re-try ($24.99/$33.99)

Paranormasight: The Mermaid's Curse ($24.99/$33.49)

Baladins ($24.99/$32.50-)

The Arcana: Dark Tarot and Kings of Madness ($24.90-/$34.90-)

The Arcana: Dark Tarot and Queens of Madness ($24.90-/$34.90-)

Under the Island ($19.99/$23.49: Tuesday)

Starless Abyss ($19.99/$25.99: Wednesday)

Death Howl ($19.99/$25.99)

Book of Korvald ($19.99/$24.99)

Bug!Ban!Break ($15.77/$21.88)

Lotzo and the Ray of Light ($15.00-/$20.86: Monday)

Blaze of Storm ($14.99/$19.49: Wednesday)

Soulkin ($14.99/$16.99: Wednesday)

Skate Bums ($14.99/$20.49)

Revolgear Zero ($14.99/$19.99)

Seafrog ($14.99/$19.49)

Outpath ($14.99/$19.79)

Dinosaur Survival Simulator - Prehistoric RPG ($12.99/$17.99: Tuesday)

The Island - Escape Room ($9.99/$12.99: Monday)

True Fear: Forsaken Souls - Part 3 ($9.99/$12.99: Monday)

Horror Tale 2; Remaster ($9.99/$16.49)

Cargo Runner - Mars ($9.99/$13.99)

Lost in Space - The First Adventure ($9.99/$13.82)

Backrooms Level X ($9.99/$13.75)

Love Eternal ($9.99/$12.99)

PancitoMerge ($7.99/$9.99)

Colorizing: Sunshine ($6.99/$8.99)

EggConsole Mugen no Shinzou III PC-8801mkIISR ($6.49/$7.34)

Dunk Trickster 2 ($5.99/$8.49)

Bad Cat Angry Granny ($5.99/$8.00-)

Cute Astro ($4.99/$6.83: Wednesday)

Temari Trials: Dojo's Test ($4.99/$6.83)

Bus Stop Shuffle ($4.99/$6.49)

Stillborn Slayer ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

Hummingbird Garden ($4.99/$6.83: Friday)

Survive Disasters Apocalypse ($4.99/$6.80: Friday)

Highway Roads Racer ($4.99/$5.99: Friday)

Cavorite ($4.99/$4.99: Friday)

Frost Vale ($4.99/$4.99: Saturday)

Escape Prison Obby: Getaway ($2.99/$2.99: Sunday)

Jigsaw Realms: Lost Isles ($2.99/$2.99: Saturday)

Nintendo "Classics": Virtual Boy (NSO Expansion Pack: Tuesday)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: SMT V: Vengeance is on a record sale (65% off) until March 2. PSPrices, DekuDeals

