Nintendo Announces Switch 2 Star Fox Reboot In Emergency Star Fox Direct

As in "we got five minutes warning this was happening".

That Man has finally achieved gainful Nintendo employment with a surprise Star Fox.

Following a Nintendo Direct with five minutes of warning on social media, a new treatment of Star Fox 64 has been announced for Switch 2. Simply known as "Star Fox", the game will release on June 25, with pricing TBD . The game's eShop listing has the game at US$49.99, C$69.99, €49.99, and ¥5480 for digital with commensurate increases for physical.

The core gameplay is a remake of Star Fox 64, but with added mission mode options for previously completed stages and a new opening cinematic featuring the original betrayal of future (former?) F-Zero pilot James McLeod. A 4v4 multiplayer mode pitting Star Fox and Star Wolf will be available including online play, and GameShare is supported for up to four systems locally. Additionally, a co-op option is available using one Joy-Con for flight controls and the other in mouse mode for combat, and the N64 Nintendo Classics controller is also available as a control option.

The game's GameChat function will also include an option to use the core Star Fox team as avatars.