Nintendo Announces Switch 2 Star Fox Reboot In Emergency Star Fox Direct

As in "we got five minutes warning this was happening".
That Man has finally achieved gainful Nintendo employment with a surprise Star Fox.
Following a Nintendo Direct with five minutes of warning on social media, a new treatment of Star Fox 64 has been announced for Switch 2. Simply known as "Star Fox", the game will release on June 25, with pricing
TBD. The game's eShop listing has the game at US$49.99, C$69.99, €49.99, and ¥5480 for digital with commensurate increases for physical.
The core gameplay is a remake of Star Fox 64, but with added mission mode options for previously completed stages and a new opening cinematic featuring the original betrayal of future (former?) F-Zero pilot James McLeod. A 4v4 multiplayer mode pitting Star Fox and Star Wolf will be available including online play, and GameShare is supported for up to four systems locally. Additionally, a co-op option is available using one Joy-Con for flight controls and the other in mouse mode for combat, and the N64 Nintendo Classics controller is also available as a control option.
The game's GameChat function will also include an option to use the core Star Fox team as avatars.