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Nintendo Announces Switch 2 Star Fox Reboot In Emergency Star Fox Direct

by Donald Theriault - May 6, 2026, 6:21 pm EDT
Total comments: 4 Source: Nintendo

As in "we got five minutes warning this was happening".

That Man has finally achieved gainful Nintendo employment with a surprise Star Fox.

Following a Nintendo Direct with five minutes of warning on social media, a new treatment of Star Fox 64 has been announced for Switch 2. Simply known as "Star Fox", the game will release on June 25, with pricing TBD. The game's eShop listing has the game at US$49.99, C$69.99, €49.99, and ¥5480 for digital with commensurate increases for physical.

The core gameplay is a remake of Star Fox 64, but with added mission mode options for previously completed stages and a new opening cinematic featuring the original betrayal of future (former?) F-Zero pilot James McLeod. A 4v4 multiplayer mode pitting Star Fox and Star Wolf will be available including online play, and GameShare is supported for up to four systems locally. Additionally, a co-op option is available using one Joy-Con for flight controls and the other in mouse mode for combat, and the N64 Nintendo Classics controller is also available as a control option.

The game's GameChat function will also include an option to use the core Star Fox team as avatars.

Talkback

Ian Sane3 hours ago

Such a whiplash.  I find out about this surprise Star Fox Direct, I'm excited to go check it out and... it's a remake of Star Fox 64.  What?  That's so lame.  Star Fox 64 is already on the Switch 2 with NSO.  They couldn't make a new game instead?  It's Star Fox.  You've got the basic gameplay ready to go so make new levels and make a new game!

There can't be a series that at some point was well regarded that has been so badly botched by their publisher as much as Star Fox.  Nintendo's instincts for what to do with this series is always wrong.

KaironCarmine Red, Associate Editor3 hours ago

It has bots in multiplayer mode! If it can be all players on one team and all bots in the other I can't wait for some good old fashioned comp-stomps! Whooo!!

broodwars3 hours ago

*sigh* You know...the game will probably be fine, but this announcement was fucking lame.

After all these years, we're doing YET ANOTHER remake of Star Fox 64, and mind you...Star Fox 64 was ITSELF a remake, so this is now the FOURTH time Nintendo's remade this game. Hell, considering that Star Fox Adventures also recycles the final boss from 64, I'd say we're up to at least 4.1 times that game's been remade now.

Really? That's really the extent of your fucking imagination, Nintendo? Yeah, screw putting forward any creative ideas and pushing the story forward. Let's just make a cheap and lazy tie-in product for another franchise's movie.

I'd say I expected better of you, Nintendo, but I can't say that I did considering how monumentally Nintendo's screwed up this franchise over the years.

Evan_B1 hour ago

Andross’s monkey’s paw curls yet another finger…

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