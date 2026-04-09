Nintendo Downloads - May 7, 2026

When "a light week" is still over 40 I'm beginning to think the Ripley Doctrine needs to come to the Switch eShop sooner rather than later.

So this is what a light week looks like, huh? Sure, the Switch 2 is quiet - a Switch 2 edition of the Blood (FPS) remake and Annapurna's Mixtape which you might recall from the March Indie World. Meanwhile, there's over 40 game-like substances on the Switch and yet I'm having a hard time finding one for your consideration beyond Kill It With Fire 2 from tinyBuild. Syrenne, help.

THINGS WE MISSED LAST WEEK: Another Indie World game in Inkobini (both Switch 2 and Switch), plus an Archives doubleheader of Namco's Cyber Commando (Arcade) and Rohga: Armor Force from Data East. Devolver also published something called Possessor(s), and I'm assuming there's a reason for the parenthetical.

IS THE EGGCONSOLE GAME PLAYABLE IN ENGLISH: Some of the stats in Deep Dungeon are intelligible, but the commands in a dungeon crawler RPG are NOT. I'd say no.

North America

Switch 2

Blood: Refreshed Supply (US$29.99/C$38.99)

Mixtape ($19.99/$25.99)

Switch 2 Upgrade

Blood: Refreshed Supply (no cost)

Switch

Akuma Rise ($19.99/$27.99)

Duck Side of the Moon ($19.99/$19.99)

Lost Twins 2 ($19.99/$18.89)

Hospital Romance: Anime Doctor Crush ($19.90-/$29.90-)

Hospital Romance: Anime Nurse Crush ($19.90-/$29.90-)

TetherGeist ($16.99/$18.99)

Wax Heads ($14.99/$19.99: Tuesday)

Shadows of the Afterland ($14.99/$19.95: Tuesday)

Kill It With Fire 2 ($14.99/$19.99)

Haneda Girl ($14.99/$18.99)

Decline's Drops ($14.99/$19.49: Friday)

Pa!nt ($12.99/$16.99)

Chorus of Carcosa ($11.99/$14.99)

Akita: Legends Squad ($9.99/$13.99)

Codename: Black Crow ($9.99/$13.99: Friday)

In Trusted Hands ($9.99/$13.99: Friday)

Little Things ($9.99/$14.00: Friday)

Sudoku Mania ($8.99/$12.99)

Girls Who Are Totally Into Me ($8.99/$11.49)

Bodycamera FPS ($7.99/$10.80-)

Island Survive Simulator - Craft, Build, Grow ($7.99/$10.99: Friday)

Zumba World - The Marble Monster Adventure ($6.99/$11.49)

Versebound ($6.99/$8.99)

EggConsole Deep Dungeon MSX ($6.49/$7.34)

Cozy Cat Cafe ($5.99/$8.50-)

Antique Backgammon ($5.99/$8.35: Saturday)

Chicken Rescue ($4.99/$6.99)

Drift & Stunt Mania ($4.99/$6.99)

Driftcraft ($4.99/$6.99)

To Farm Lands: Sowing Fields ($4.99/$6.83)

Bird Game III ($4.99/$6.70-)

Doll Defenders ($4.99/$6.29)

Kingdom Trails ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

Claim The Forest: Settling Peace ($4.99/$6.83: Friday)

Drone Simulator: Smash Zombies ($4.99/$6.50: Friday)

Mighty Aphid ($4.99/$4.99: Friday)

Jigsaw Puzzle: Around The World ($4.99/$4.59: Saturday)

Blackspot: The Card Game ($3.99/$5.49)

Mystery Detective Reiji Takatori: Mystery Investigation ($3.99/$5.39)

Millionaire Obby ($3.99/$4.99: Friday)

Korean Drone Flying Tour Tapjeong Lake ($1.00-/$1.37)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: Citizen Sleeper 2 is half off (record sale) until May 25. PSPrices, DekuDeals

Europe

Switch 2

Blood: Refreshed Supply (€27.99/£24.99)

Mixtape (€18.99/£15.99)

Switch 2 Upgrade

Blood: Refreshed Supply (no cost)

Switch

Dungeon of Love: Catch Monsters To Make A Perfect Anime Girlfriend (€24.90-/£21.90-)

Eternal Exodus (€19.99/£17.99: Monday)

Akuma Rise (€19.99/£17.99)

Lost Twins 2 (€19.99/£17.99)

Duck Side of the Moon (€19.99/£16.74)

Hospital Romance: Anime Doctor Crush (€19.90-/£17.90-)

Wax Heads (€14.99/£11.99: Tuesday)

Haneda Girl (€14.99/£13.49)

Kill It With Fire 2 (€14.99/£13.49)

TetherGeist (€14.99/£12.99)

Decline's Drops (€14.99/£13.49: Friday)

Shadows of the Afterland (€14.95/£12.95: Tuesday)

Pa!nt (€12.99/£11.69: Wednesday)

Chorus of Carcosa (€10.49/£9.99: Wednesday)

Akita: Legends Squad (€9.99/£8.99)

Codename: Black Crow (€9.99/£9.99: Friday)

In Trusted Hands (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)

Sudoku Mania (€8.99/£7.99)

Girls Who Are Totally Into Me (€7.99/£7.99)

Bodycamera FPS (€7.99/£7.10-)

Island Survive Simulator - Craft, Build, Grow (€7.99/£7.99: Friday)

Bear No Grudge (€6.99/£5.99)

Versebound (€6.99/£5.99)

Zumba World - The Marble Monster Adventure (€6.99/£6.99)

Cozy Cat Cafe (€5.99/£5.99)

Antique Backgammon (€5.99/£5.39: Saturday)

EggConsole Deep Dungeon MSX (€5.59/£5.39)

Chicken Rescue (€4.99/£4.49)

Doll Defenders (€4.99/£4.49)

Drift & Stunt Mania (€4.99/£4.49)

Driftcraft (€4.99/£4.49)

To Farm Lands: Sowing Fields (€4.99/£4.49)

Bird Game III (€4.99/£4.40-)

Claim The Forest: Settling Peace (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Kingdom Trails (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Mighty Aphid (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Drone Simulator: Smash Zombies (€4.99/£4.00: Friday)

Blackspot: The Card Game (€3.99/£3.59: Wednesday)

Millionaire Obby (€3.99/£3.49: Friday)

Jigsaw Puzzle: Around The World (€3.99/£2.99: Saturday)

Mystery Detective Reiji Takatori: Mystery Investigation (€2.49/£2.24)

Korean Drone Flying Tour Tapjeong Lake (€1.00-/£0.89)

Japan

Switch 2

Mixtape (¥2300)

Switch

Hospital Romance: Anime Doctor Crush (¥3490)

Hospital Romance: Anime Nurse Crush (¥3490)

Lost Twins 2 (¥3140)

Duck Side of the Moon (¥2350)

Kill It With Fire 2 (¥2300)

Akita: Legends Squad (¥1799)

Decline's Drops (¥1700: Friday)

In Trusted Hands (¥1600)

Akuma Rise (¥1540: Friday)

Pa!nt (¥1500)

Haneda Girl (¥1499)

TetherGeist (¥1449)

Island Survive Simulator - Craft, Build, Grow (¥1299)

Zumba World - The Marble Monster Adventure (¥1290)

Codename: Black Crow (¥1200: Friday)

Versebound (¥990)

World Proverbs True/False Quiz (¥980)

Chicken Rescue (¥970)

Antique Backgammon (¥955)

Cozy Cat Cafe (¥899)

EggConsole Deep Dungeon MSX (¥880)

Drift & Stunt Mania (¥799)

Blackspot: The Card Game (¥580)

Doll Defenders (¥500)

Claim The Forest: Settling Peace (¥499)

To Farm Lands: Sowing Fields (¥499)

Develop a Programming Mind (¥420)

Korean Drone Flying Tour Tapjeong Lake (¥100)